Google rolls out Gemini AI in side panel for Gmail and other workspace apps

Google has started rolling out Gemini AI in the side panel of workspace apps such as Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive, as announced during the I/O developers conference in May. The US-based software giant has made the Gemini AI available on the side panel on Gmail for web, too.

Google said that leveraging Gemini in side panel, users can summarise, analyse and generate content based on insights from emails, documents and more without having to switch apps or tabs. Additionally, the side panel will use Google’s Gemini 1.5 Pro model with a larger context window and improved reasoning. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Google said that the change will be available to Google Workspace customers with Gemini Business and Enterprise add-on, Gemini Education and Education Premium add-on, or Google One AI Premium subscription. The new features are now rolling out gradually and will be available to all customers by July 8.

Here is everything new coming to Google Workspace:

Gemini side panel in Google Workspace apps

Docs: Google said that Gemini in Docs side panel will help users write and refine their content. Additionally, it will assist users to summarise information and create based off files and more.

Slides: Gemini in the side panel for Slides will be able to generate new slides, generate custom images, summarise presentation and more.

Sheets: Google said that the Gemini powered side panel on Sheets will help users track and organise data. It will be capable of creating tables and generating formulas to carry out specific tasks.

Drive: Utilising Gemini on the side panel, users will be able to summarise multiple documents at once from their Google Drive. Gemini will assist them to get quick facts and information from stored documents and files without having to click on every individual item.

Gemini side panel in Gmail on web

Leveraging Gemini on the side panel for Gmail, users can ask the AI assistant to summarise an email thread, suggest responses, draft an email or even ask questions to find specific information from emails within your inbox or from your Google Drive files.

While Gemini in Gmail offers assistance within the platform, it also draws information from other Workspace apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides and Drive.

Gemini on Gmail app for Android and iOS

Google is also rolling out Gemini in side panel-like features to the Gmail app for Android and iOS. The company said that with the new update, users will be able to analyse email threads and see a summarised view with the key highlights, just as with the side panel on the web version. The changes in the app have also started rolling out and will be available to all eligible end users in the coming days.