Apple rolls out iOS 18 developer beta 2: New features and eligible iPhones

Apple has released iOS 18 developer beta 2 for eligible iPhones, introducing several new features and improvements. Key additions include iPhone Mirroring on compatible Macs, SharePlay screen sharing, a dark mode icon for the App Store, and a multi-language keyboard. Notably, in certain regions, the update also introduces support for Rich Communication Services (RCS) in the Messages app.

iOS 18 developer beta 2: What is new Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

iPhone Mirroring

iPhone Mirroring allows users to display their iPhone screen on supported Mac computers. This feature enables seamless interaction between devices, including receiving notifications and utilising drag-and-drop functionality without unlocking the iPhone.

Enhanced SharePlay

SharePlay screen sharing enhances collaboration by enabling users to draw on and control others' screens during shared sessions, facilitating effective communication and cooperation.

App Store

The App Store now features a dark mode icon, aligning with the system-wide aesthetic preferences of iOS.

Multi-language keyboard

The multi-language keyboard update expands support to handle up to three languages simultaneously, offering a selection of 27 Indian languages including English (India), Hindi, Assamese, Bangla, and Urdu.

RCS messaging

While RCS messaging support is included in this beta, it is not yet available in India.

Things to keep in mind before downloading

Developer betas are used by developers to check their apps on the upcoming operating system and to report bugs. Since the bugs are removed after the testing, you might face unexpected crashing on the phone or it might prevent you from using some apps in addition to other issues that you might face, hence Developer beta should be downloaded with caution. You can also sign up for a more stable public beta for iOS 18, which will be released later in the month or in July.

iOS 18 developer beta 2: How to download and install

On iPhone, go to Settings-General-Software Update

Tap on the Beta Updates option and select iOS 18 Developer Beta

Move back to Software Update page and wait for the download to appear

Agree to Apple terms and initiate download process

Installation will begin subsequent to download process

iOS 18 developer beta 2: Eligible iPhone models

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)