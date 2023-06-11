Google's generative AI platform 'Vertex' now available for general use

Google has announced that generative AI support on the Vertex AI, Google Cloud's machine learning platform as a service (ML PaaS) product, is now generally available.
"At Google Cloud, we’re committed to making generative AI useful for everyone. Doing so requires more than making powerful foundation models available to businesses, governments, and developers. Models also need to be backed by platforms that make adoption faster and safer, with onramps to meet organizations wherever they are, regardless of their software or data science expertise." the company said in a blog post.
With this, customers of Google Cloud now have access to the latest platform features offered by the company for creating and running unique generative AI applications.
"With this update, developers can access our text model powered by PaLM 2, Embeddings API for text, and other foundation models in Model Garden, as well as leverage user-friendly tools in Generative AI Studio for model tuning and deployment," the company added.
With more than 60 models already accessible and more on the way, Model Garden enables users to access and experiment with foundation models from Google and its partners.
Vertex AI also provides a complete ecosystem of tools to support model developers in tuning, deploying, and managing models in production.
"We are also making our recently-announced Codey model for code completion, generation, and chat available for public preview," the company said.
The company had announced the generative AI support on Vertex AI in March this year, and began working with trusted testers.