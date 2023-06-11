close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Google's generative AI platform 'Vertex' now available for general use

Vertex AI offers a full ecosystem of tools to help builders tune, deploy, and govern models in production

BS Web Team New Delhi
Google

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 2:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Google has announced that generative AI support on the Vertex AI, Google Cloud's machine learning platform as a service (ML PaaS) product, is now generally available.

"At Google Cloud, we’re committed to making generative AI useful for everyone. Doing so requires more than making powerful foundation models available to businesses, governments, and developers. Models also need to be backed by platforms that make adoption faster and safer, with onramps to meet organizations wherever they are, regardless of their software or data science expertise." the company said in a blog post.
With this, customers of Google Cloud now have access to the latest platform features offered by the company for creating and running unique generative AI applications.

"With this update, developers can access our text model powered by PaLM 2, Embeddings API for text, and other foundation models in Model Garden, as well as leverage user-friendly tools in Generative AI Studio for model tuning and deployment," the company added.

With more than 60 models already accessible and more on the way, Model Garden enables users to access and experiment with foundation models from Google and its partners.

Vertex AI also provides a complete ecosystem of tools to support model developers in tuning, deploying, and managing models in production.

Also Read

Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses

Google Bard: What we know so far about generative AI chatbot in the works

AI-generated image: This Google Search tool helps detect synthetic photos

Fitbit rolls out Google account sign-in: Here's everything you need to know

Google I/O 23: Bard AI in 180 countries to Pixel Fold, updates from keynote

Customers prioritising network build-outs, 5G driving growth: Sterlite Tech

Apple announces new 'tvOS 17' to offer native VPN support to Apple TV

Samsung Galaxy F54: Mid-range camera phone with balanced performance

WhatsApp to roll out new interface for group settings screen on iOS

Microsoft launches voice chat feature to AI-powered Bing Chat on desktop


"We are also making our recently-announced Codey model for code completion, generation, and chat available for public preview," the company said.
The company had announced the generative AI support on Vertex AI in March this year, and began working with trusted testers.
Topics : Google artifical intelligence BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Customers prioritising network build-outs, 5G driving growth: Sterlite Tech

Sterlite Technologies is working on a plan to design and manufacture 4G and 5G radios for the global market
3 min read

Apple announces new 'tvOS 17' to offer native VPN support to Apple TV

Apple TV 4K
1 min read

Samsung Galaxy F54: Mid-range camera phone with balanced performance

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
4 min read

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy F54: Mid-range camera phone with balanced performance

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
4 min read

Microsoft launches voice chat feature to AI-powered Bing Chat on desktop

Image
2 min read

WhatsApp to roll out new interface for group settings screen on iOS

Whatsapp
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon