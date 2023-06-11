Google's generative AI platform 'Vertex' now available for general use

With this, customers of Google Cloud now have access to the latest platform features offered by the company for creating and running unique generative AI applications.

Google has announced that generative AI support on the Vertex AI, Google Cloud's machine learning platform as a service (ML PaaS) product, is now generally available."At Google Cloud, we’re committed to making generative AI useful for everyone. Doing so requires more than making powerful foundation models available to businesses, governments, and developers. Models also need to be backed by platforms that make adoption faster and safer, with onramps to meet organizations wherever they are, regardless of their software or data science expertise." the company said in a blog post.