Apple announces new 'tvOS 17' to offer native VPN support to Apple TV

Apple has announced the new 'tvOS 17' operating system which will allow developers to create VPN applications for Apple TV.

"This can benefit enterprise and education users wanting to access content on their private networks, allowing Apple TV to be a great office and conference room solution in even more places," the company said in a blogpost.

The tvOS 17 is currently available as a developer beta, and it will be available as a free software update this fall.

Apple TV 4K users will be able to initiate calls directly from their TV with the new FaceTime app.

Also, tvOS 17 will come with an all-new Control Center, along with other enhancements that will provide a more personalised experience to users.

Meanwhile, the iPhone maker has introduced 'watchOS 10'-- the operating system of Apple Watch -- which includes redesigned applications, new faces and much more.

Also Read Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 for iPhones: What's new, how-to install, and more iOS 17 new feature may turn locked iPhones into smart home displays: Report ChatGPT arrives on Apple App store for iPhones: Everything you need to know Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it Samsung Galaxy F54: Mid-range camera phone with balanced performance WhatsApp to roll out new interface for group settings screen on iOS Microsoft launches voice chat feature to AI-powered Bing Chat on desktop Twitter to soon start paying creators for ads served in their replies Weekend Bites: Battle for post-iPhone world, and urban cowboys ride again

According to Alan Dye, Apple's vice president of Human Interface Design, the redesigned interface will provide users with the "the information that matters most to them at a glance, simplified navigation, and a new visual language that takes full advantage of the Apple Watch display".

--IANS

aj/prw/dpb