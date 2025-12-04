Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
What India searched in 2025 as AI and visual queries reshape search trends

What India searched in 2025 as AI and visual queries reshape search trends

Google said AI made Search more helpful in 2025, driving a 70% global jump in visual searches and bringing features like AI Mode and Search Live to India, where Lens usage leads the world

A to Z Google search

Google’s blog said every day, 15 per cent of the searches the firm sees globally on Google are entirely new

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

The year 2025 was different for Google when it comes to what people searched for. This year, thanks to AI, Search changed, Google said.
 
This year, curiosity was boundless as people embraced new ways to search.
 
Visual searches, for instance, have increased 70 per cent globally year-on-year. India has been at the forefront of many of these innovations — more people use Google Lens here every month than in any other country worldwide.
 
“AI has made Google Search radically more helpful, so you can ask anything, anyway. We brought many of these capabilities, like AI Mode and Search Live, to India as one of the first countries globally,” Google said in the blog.
 

What new Search updates did Google highlight for 2025?
In the push to make searching effortless, Google announced important updates to Search. “We introduced Gemini 3 in Search, starting with AI Mode to help you tackle your most complex queries with state-of-the-art reasoning; rolled out Nano Banana Pro (Gemini 3 Pro Image) in Search to help you visualise any idea or design anything — from prototypes to infographics and more; and brought Virtual Apparel Try On to India, so you can virtually explore clothes from billions of listings right from your phone.”
 
What did Indians search for most in 2025, according to Google?
When it comes to Search in 2025, India searched for a mix of sports fervour, from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to a breakout year for women’s cricket. Google Search also saw curiosity for the AI world; Google Gemini rose to become the number two top trending search, while people embraced Nano Banana trends, the blog said.
 
“We celebrated national sensations, with Jemimah Rodrigues and Vaibhav Suryavanshi featuring as trending personalities, leaned into major events like the Maha Kumbh, while relying on Google for practical information like checking ‘Earthquake near me’ and ‘AQI near me’.”
 
Indians also planned getaways to rising destinations like Phu Quoc, celebrated the Saiyaara craze, and asked about viral sensations like Labubu and the #67 meme, while pausing to honour the legacy of icons like Dharmendra.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

