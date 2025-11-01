Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 10:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Hyderabad to soon host regional centre of Indian Institute of Creative Tech

Hyderabad to soon host regional centre of Indian Institute of Creative Tech

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between IICT and T-Hub to promote startup incubation and innovation in the media and entertainment sector

Students take part in an online assessment session during a college recruitment event at the GL Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management in Greater Noida

Addressing the WAVES Animation Bazaar and the 8th edition of IndiaJoy 2025, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said one of the campuses of IICT will soon come up in Hyderabad, according to an official release. | Representative image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hyderabad will soon get a regional center of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) to further strengthen the growth of gaming, animation, and digital entertainment industries, a top official of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said here on Saturday.

Addressing the WAVES Animation Bazaar and the 8th edition of IndiaJoy 2025, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said one of the campuses of IICT will soon come up in Hyderabad, according to an official release.

Highlighting the contribution of the Telugu film industry and the Telangana government's efforts in promoting the AVGC sector, he said Hyderabad continues to consolidate its position as the hub of India's Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) ecosystem, driving the growth of the nation's creative economy.

 

India's media and entertainment sector is rapidly expanding, serving as a vital expression of the nation's soft power, Jaju said.

Speaking about the WAVES initiative, conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said it envisions India as a global leader in creativity and digital innovation.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between IICT and T-Hub to promote startup incubation and innovation in the media and entertainment sector.

As part of the event, WAVES Animation Bazaar, a physical content marketplace for animation content, linking content creators with buyers and OTT platforms, was launched by Jaju, the release said.

Later, Jaju chaired the IFFI Round Table with Telugu and Malayalam film producers and announced Japan as the partner country for IFFI 2025.

The WAVES Animation Bazaar and IndiaJoy 2025 are being organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The two-day event showcases India's creative economy across films, e-sports, VFX, animation, OTT, comics, and other emerging digital entertainment sectors.

Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju were among those who attended the event, the release added.

Topics : Hyderabad education Gaming animation

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

