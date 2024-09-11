HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G with YouTube Shorts, Music, UPI launched in India

HMD Global launched the HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G feature phones in India on September 11. These phones offer access to YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube Shorts through the Cloud Phone App. In addition, they enable UPI transactions without internet access via a pre-loaded app.

"The HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G feature phones continue our legacy of bringing newest innovation on table in India with stylish new designs, host of entertainment via YouTube and UPI capabilities. These devices are our commitment to innovation, combining essential connectivity with advanced features like UPI integration and access to YouTube. We are excited to bring these modern conveniences to a broader audience, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to stay connected, entertained, and empowered. With this launch, our aim is to bridge the digital divide and enable financial access for all within our feature phone category." said Ravi Kunwar, vice president HMD Global India.

HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G: Price and availability

HMD 105 4G

Price: Rs 2,199

Colours: Black, Cyan, and Pink

HMD 110 4G

Price: Rs 2,399

Colours: Titanium and Blue

The HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G are available for purchase at retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and the official HMD website. Both handsets come with a 1-year replacement guarantee.

HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G: Features

Both the HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G are powered by a 1,450 mAh battery. The feature phones include multimedia options such as an MP3 player, wireless FM radio, support for a 32GB SD card, and Phone Talker.

These feature phones also support 13 input languages and offer rendering support for 23 languages.

HMD had previously launched the HMD 105 and HMD 110 in India in June this year. The earlier models come equipped with a built-in UPI app for digital transactions, automatic call recording, an MP3 player, FM radio, and more. These feature phones also support voice assistance and various multimedia functions.