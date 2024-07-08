Honor 200 series with AI-enhanced MagicOS 8.0 launching in India on July 18

HTech has confirmed the India launch of Honor 200 series smartphones for July 18. The series will comprise of two models – the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro. Both the upcoming smartphones will be based on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 user interface, which the company said will be loaded with several AI features.

The AI features will be powered by Honor’s proprietary MagicLM, which it calls an on-device AI large language model (LLM). Honor’s Magic LM has seven billion parameters that the company said helps the AI model in enhancing natural language understanding and processing across text and speech. Honor said that the company’s LLM enables the Magic OS 8.0 to operate in a multi-layer setup for AI architecture, enabling both on-device AI processing for privacy and cloud-based AI processing for extensive tasks. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Honor 200 series: AI features

Magic Portal

Honor said that the “Magic Portal” enhances user’s interaction with the smartphone by understanding messages and guiding them to relevant apps. For example, if you receive a message with an address to a location, you can open up the address directly into maps with a single gesture.

Magic Ring

Honor said that the Magic Ring feature enables multitasking across devices. The feature supports up to eight concurrent services such as network sharing, screen sharing, keyboard and mouse sharing, camera sharing, window sharing, file sharing, call sharing, and notification sharing. The feature also gets a unified control centre for all the devices for easier access.

Magic Anywhere Door

The feature, Honor said, enables streamlined file transferring within the device. Users can simply long press a text, picture or file and drag it to either side of the screen to store them at a different location. Additionally, the feature also enables a three-finger swipe gesture that the company said allows the user to perform a search across their smartphone, laptop, and tablet screens.

Magic Capsule

Magic Capsule is essentially like the iPhone’s Dynamic Island. The interface will allow users to keep track of their essential activities such as alarms, calls, order delivery status and more.

Other

Honor MagicOS 8.0 will also introduce AI Smart Folders and AI Blur that the company said enhances usability and privacy. The company said that the AI Smart Folders makes accessing apps quicker while AI Blur safeguards sensitive information in screenshots. Other MagicOS 8.0 features include new animations, custom lock screen styles, and more

Honor 200: Expected specifications

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 4,000 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset

OS: Android 14 based MagicOS 8.0

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 512GB

Front camera: 50MP

Rear camera: 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, and 50MP telephoto lens

Battery: 5,200mAh

Charging: 100W

Honor 200 Pro: Expected specifications