India AI Impact Summit: Govt migrates BHASHINI to Indian cloud platform

India-based cloud service provider Yotta Data Services and the Digital India BHASHINI Division have moved BHASHINI’s language AI platform from a global hyperscaler to an Indian cloud setup, shifting the system to Yotta’s Government Community Cloud and Shakti Cloud. With the move, BHASHINI is now operating entirely on Indian cloud and GPU infrastructure, keeping its datasets, models and user interactions within the country’s jurisdiction.

The migration was showcased at a pre-summit event ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and draws on a recent deployment during the Maha Kumbh 2025, where BHASHINI’s services were used to provide translation and voice-based assistance in more than 11 Indian languages. According to the press release, the platform handled real-time requests at population scale during the event, including through a multilingual assistant built for visitors.

BHASHINI migration to India-based cloud: Details

According to the details shared, the migration was carried out over a two-to-three-month period and covered BHASHINI’s full AI stack, including multilingual datasets, models, APIs, containerised services, orchestration pipelines, databases and storage. The new setup runs on Yotta’s Shakti Cloud, which uses Nvidia H100 GPUs, and is built using open-source and cloud-agnostic components.

As per the release, the transition involved moving more than 200 terabytes of data and over 3.5 billion files, with no data loss reported during the process. They also said the platform has been designed as a modular and reusable framework that can be adopted across ministries, public sector units and large national programmes.

Amitabh Nag, CEO of the Digital India BHASHINI Division, said, “The move to Yotta’s sovereign AI cloud gives BHASHINI greater control, resilience, and scalability as it continues to serve India’s linguistic diversity. This transformation strengthens our ability to deliver inclusive, real-time multilingual services and marks a major step forward for Digital Public Infrastructure in AI. It will also serve as a blueprint for future deployments as we transition to a fully sovereign stack.”

For Yotta, the project is being presented as a proof point for running large AI workloads on Indian cloud infrastructure. Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, Managing Director and CEO, Yotta Data Services, said, “This transition highlights that hyperscale, mission-critical AI platforms can be built and operated entirely on sovereign infrastructure, without compromise. The project validates India’s ability to run advanced AI workloads on open, interoperable architectures and reflects Yotta’s capability to build and operate digital infrastructure at national scale.”

What is BHASHINI

BHASHINI is an Indian language AI platform under the Digital India programme, focused on translation, speech recognition and text-to-speech tools for Indian languages. It is designed to be used in citizen-facing services and government systems.

The platform supports more than 36 languages in text and over 22 languages in voice, and is already integrated into several websites and applications across government departments. Its tools are meant to help users interact with digital services through speech and regional languages, and to make forms, advisories and other public information available beyond English and a few major languages.

BHASHINI is also part of the broader IndiaAI Mission, which is funding domestic AI infrastructure, models and applications. The migration to Yotta’s cloud is being framed by the government as one step in building what it describes as a “sovereign” AI stack, where both the computing infrastructure and the data remain under Indian control, especially for large public platforms that operate at national scale.