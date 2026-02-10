OpenAI tests ads for ChatGPT users on Free and Go plans: How it works

OpenAI has begun testing ads for ChatGPT users on its Free and Go subscription tiers in the US. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the company said that ads do not influence ChatGPT’s answers and are clearly labelled as sponsored, with visual separation from responses. OpenAI said the goal of introducing ads is to keep ChatGPT free for a wider audience with fewer usage limits. The change applies only to lower-cost plans, while paid tiers such as Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Education will remain ad-free.

ChatGPT ads: How it works

According to OpenAI , the company chooses which ad to show based on the topic of the conversation, along with a user’s past chats and earlier interactions. For instance, a user searching for recipes may see ads for meal kits or grocery delivery services. If more than one advertiser fits, the most relevant ad is shown first.

In a previous statement, OpenAI mentioned that users can turn off ad personalisation and clear the data used for ad personalisation at any time.

OpenAI has also tried to address concerns about whether ads could influence ChatGPT's responses. In a blog post, the company explained that ads do not affect the answers users receive. The company said that responses are generated based on what is most helpful to the user, while ads are clearly labelled as sponsored and visually separated from organic answers.

Privacy

The company has emphasised privacy safeguards as well. According to OpenAI, advertisers do not get access to chats, chat history, memories, or personal details. Instead, they only receive aggregated performance data, such as how many times an ad was viewed or clicked. OpenAI also said ads will not appear in accounts where the user has said they are under 18, or where the system predicts the user may be under 18. Ads will also be blocked from appearing in conversations that involve sensitive or regulated topics such as health, mental health, or politics.

OpenAI said that as its advertising programme develops, user privacy and safety will remain a priority. The company added that it will put safeguards in place to limit narrow ad targeting and be selective about which advertisers are allowed on the platform. The company will also introduce protections to reduce the risk of scams and misleading ads.

Other AI platforms

In a recent blog post, Anthropic said it has decided to keep its AI chatbot, Claude, completely ad-free. The company stated that users will not see sponsored links next to their conversations, and Claude’s responses will not be influenced by advertisers.

Similarly, according to a report by 9To5Google, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis said the company has no plans to add ads to Gemini. He made the comment during a discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, saying that advertising is not part of Gemini’s current plans.