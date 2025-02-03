Business Standard

Indian professionals adopt AI, Gen AI at work but fear job loss: Report

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

India is at the forefront of a workplace transformation driven by artificial intelligence (AI), with professionals rapidly adopting AI tools to enhance productivity and career prospects, according to a report published by edtech unicorn Emeritus.
 
The report, titled Global Workplace Skills Study 2025, noted that a staggering 96 per cent of Indian professionals use AI and generative AI (Gen AI) at work, far exceeding global averages, while 94 per cent believe mastering AI skills is crucial for career growth and industry diversification.
 
The report surveyed over 6,000 respondents across 18 countries, aged 21-65, working across sectors including finance, insurance, manufacturing, education, and software and information technology (IT) services, among others. There were 1,700 Indian respondents who took part in the survey.
 
 
Despite being early adopters of AI and Gen AI tools, Indians increasingly worry about technology replacing them if they do not upskill themselves.
 

AI and Indian professionals

 

*  96 per cent use AI and Gen AI tools at work

*  95 per cent witness increased productivity due to AI adoption

*  90 per cent consider AI and Gen AI crucial for success

*  94 per cent say AI competencies are vital for long-term career employability

*  93 per cent report higher job satisfaction due to AI and Gen AI-driven tools

*  73 per cent of employers have increased investment in AI training

  Source: Emeritus Global Workplace Skills Study 2025

 

Top 5 sought-after skills in India

 

1.  AI development and application

2.  Mastering emerging technologies

3.  Effective communication skills

4.  Machine learning

5.  Strategic leadership and management  Source: Emeritus Global Workplace Skills Study 2025

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

