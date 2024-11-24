Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Indian tech eyes $25 billion goldmine in embedded finance: Report

Indian tech eyes $25 billion goldmine in embedded finance: Report

Large user bases make platforms ideal for integrating the financial services. The industry lending category is the one with highest relevance for integrating financial services

Financial services, especially payments and lending, are being embedded across many large consumer tech platforms to enhance customer experience. Companies are adding fintech capabilities to their incumbent services on the back of a high customer bas

Ajinkya Kawale
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Financial services, especially payments and lending, are being embedded across many large consumer tech platforms to enhance customer experience. Companies are adding fintech capabilities to their incumbent services on the back of a high customer base and growing trust among users in online retailers and large tech companies. The trend which picked up pace in the United States (US) is finding takers in India too. Large user bases make platforms ideal for integrating the financial services. The industry lending category is the one with highest relevance for integrating financial services. Embedded finance could be a $25 billion opportunity in India, a report by venture fund Elevation Capital shows. 
chart
 
 

Also Read

OPPO ColorOS 15

OPPO unveils Android 15-based ColorOS 15: What is new and rollout schedule

Samsung Gauss2 AI model

Samsung introduces its second-gen AI model 'Gauss2': All you need to know

Tech Wrap November 21

Tech wrap Nov 21: OPPO Find X8 series launched, Vivo Y300, Redmi Note 14

whatsapp

Over 17,000 WhatsApp accounts blocked in major cyber fraud operation

OPPO Find X8 Pro

OPPO Find X8 series launching today in India: Watch livestream, know specs

Topics : Technology Fintech Online Payment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayJharkhand election 2024 winner listMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon