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Indian women ready for AI-focused roles, say it is helping careers

95% of women in tech are ready to shift to AI roles, with many seeing it as a pathway to leadership despite gaps in representation and real-world opportunities

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Ajinkya Kawale
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2026 | 9:54 PM IST

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As many as 95 per cent women in technology are prepared to pivot to AI-focused roles in 2026. According to a new report, 64 per cent of women in the industry view artificial intelligence as a bridge to senior leadership, specifically enabling career moves into product operations, and strategy. According to the survey by ANSR and Talent500, over half of women in AI report fair representation, yet a significant minority — 23 per cent — feel under-represented. With an additional 24 per cent seeing room for progress, the data highlights a recurring barrier: The struggle to transition from learning skills to applying them in high-impact assignments. The survey took inputs from over 2,500 tech professionals.
 
 
Topics : Indian women artifical intelligence career