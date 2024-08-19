Business Standard
Instagram explores vertical profile grid in shift from classic squares

Instagram explores vertical profile grid in shift from classic squares

Instagram is exploring a shift from square to vertical rectangles in the profile grid, aiming to better align with today's photo and video formats

Representative Image

Instagram Content Grid Photo: Shutterstock

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta-owned Instagram is reportedly working on a change to users' feeds, potentially replacing the squares in the profile grid with vertical rectangles. According to The Verge, this change is currently in the testing phase and has been noticed by some users. The report indicates that the social media platform has been exploring a change to the aspect ratio of the profile grid since 2022.

Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, posted an Instagram story stating that Instagram is testing a vertical grid instead of squares. He said, “The vast majority of what is uploaded to Instagram today is vertical. It’s either 4 by 3 in a photo or 9 by 16 in a video, and cropping it down to square is pretty brutal. So, I’m hoping we can figure out a way to manage this transition.”
Mosseri also mentioned that "squares are from way back in the day when you could only upload square photos to Instagram," a limitation that was removed in 2015. He acknowledged that this change might be frustrating for users who have spent time curating their grid but expressed a desire to better accommodate today's content.

Instagram spokesperson Christine Pai told The Verge that the change to the profile grid is a limited test, and the platform will consider user feedback before proceeding further.

While the current profile grid is optimised for square formats, and some users might resist changes to the layout, this redesign might be welcomed by those who focus on creating reels and stories, as it would eliminate the need to crop content before posting.

Topics : Instagram Social Media Social media apps Technology

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

