Intel CEO to attend Odisha's plant launch; chip output in 2 years: Official

Intel CEO to attend Odisha's plant launch; chip output in 2 years: Official

The ground-breaking ceremony of the silicon carbide company SicSem is scheduled for next month, and the commercial production of chips is expected to start in two years

In an official note, the state government said it has signed two pacts for electronics manufacturing projects, entailing investments of about Rs 2,655 crore. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

PC chip major Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan is likely to visit Odisha later this year for the ground-breaking ceremony of 3D Glass Solutions' semiconductor plant, a senior state government official said on Wednesday.

The ground-breaking ceremony of the silicon carbide company SicSem is scheduled for next month, and the commercial production of chips is expected to start in two years, Odisha Electronics and IT Department Principal Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev told PTI.

"Chief Minister (Mohan Charan Majhi) was here, and they (SiCSem and 3DGS) have given a commitment to start the unit soon. SiCSem's ground-breaking will be done next month, and the other company, 3D Glass Solutions (3DGS), they are looking for a date from Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan. He plans to visit Odisha also. That is when the ground-breaking will happen. Hopefully, in the next two to three months," Dev said.

 

3D Glass semiconductor packaging unit to be set up by Heterogeneous Integration Packaging Solutions Pvt Ltd, which is backed by US technology majors, like Intel, Lockheed Martin and Applied Materials, entailing an investment of Rs 1,943 crore with an annual production capacity of 5 crore units.

This is the first semiconductor project, which involves personal computer chip maker Intel Corporation, along with other technology partners.

SicSem Private is collaborating with UK-based Clas-SiC Wafer Fab to establish an integrated facility of SiliconCarbide (SiC) based first Compound Semiconductors fab in the country at InfoValley in Bhubaneshwar.

Dev said RIR Power Electronics has updated the Odisha Chief Minister that their SiC (silicon carbide) wafer fabrication facility, entailing Rs 618 crore investment, is already running with commercial production targeted for March 2026.

The Odisha government has come up with a revised semiconductor policy, which offers incentives equal to 50 per cent of the total incentive offered by the centre, along with other incentives to attract talent.

Under the new policy, the state government is offering engineering students an incentive of around Rs 10,000 if they choose semiconductor as one of the subjects and providing them support to make their own chips for commercial launch.

In an official note, the state government said it has signed two pacts for electronics manufacturing projects, entailing investments of about Rs 2,655 crore.

"Two significant MoUs were signed on Day 1 (September 2) between the Government of Odisha and leading global companies -- TopTrackHi-Tech PCB, for a Rs 1,005 crore advanced PCB manufacturing facility, and Sancode Technologies Limited, which is leveraging the expertise of its technology partners (Silicon Connect, Advanced Packaging Institute & Research Center (APIRC), and Inari Amertron Berhad) to set up a Rs 1,650 crore facility," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Intel Corp semiconductor industry Odisha economy Odisha govt

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

