iOS 26 public beta to release this month: Eligible models, how to try, more

iOS 26 public beta to release this month: Eligible models, how to try, more

Apple is set to release the iOS 26 public beta later this month, bringing its new Liquid Glass design and Apple Intelligence features to eligible iPhones for early testing

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is preparing to roll out the first public beta of iOS 26 this month. Unveiled at WWDC 2025, the new iPhone operating system is already available in developer beta, introducing Apple’s fresh “Liquid Glass” design language. Alongside a major visual overhaul, iOS 26 also brings new Apple Intelligence features, including real-time audio and call translation, and upgrades to core apps like Phone, Messages, and Music. The update also adds a new Apple Games app, which serves as a central hub for gaming across Apple devices.
 
It’s important to note that the public beta is an early version intended for testing, not a stable release. Users opting in should be prepared for potential bugs, performance hiccups, and occasional app compatibility issues. 
 

iOS 26 public beta: Eligible iPhones

The public beta of iOS 26 will be available for the following iPhone models:
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max, 16 Pro, 16 Plus, 16, 16e
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max, 15 Pro, 15 Plus, 15
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max, 14 Pro, 14 Plus, 14
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max, 13 Pro, 13, 13 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max, 12 Pro, 12, 12 mini
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, 11
While all of the above devices will support iOS 26, Apple Intelligence features will be exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and the entire iPhone 16 series.

iOS 26 public beta: How to download and install

Once the iOS 26 public beta goes live, you can install it by following these steps:
  • Sign up at the Apple Beta Software Programme
  • On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update
  • Tap Beta Updates, then select iOS 26 Public Beta
  • Return to the Software Update screen and wait for the beta to appear
  • Agree to the terms and conditions, and begin the download
  • Once downloaded, the installation will begin automatically
Note: Make sure to back up your iPhone before installing the beta version.

iOS 26: What’s new

iOS 26 introduces one of the most significant design overhauls in years, built around the new Liquid Glass aesthetic. The interface features translucent UI layers, smooth motion animations, updated app icons, and enhanced widget customisation on both the Home and Lock Screens. Apps like Safari, Camera, and Photos now offer cleaner layouts and improved navigation.
Apple Intelligence is front and centre in iOS 26. Users gain access to AI-driven features such as live translation in Phone and Messages, smarter content suggestions, and updated Visual Intelligence for context-aware actions. There are also more options to generate custom emojis with Genmoji, and new ChatGPT styles for image generation within Image Playground.
 
Several core apps have also been redesigned:
  • The Phone app now merges Recents, Favourites, and Voicemails into a single view and adds Call Screening and Hold Assist
  • Messages brings typing indicators for group chats, poll creation, sender screening, and Apple Cash integration directly within conversations
  • The all-new Apple Games app helps users track progress, discover new games, and navigate Apple Arcade titles
Other enhancements include:
  • Apple Music: AutoMix feature and live lyrics translation
  • Apple Maps: Encrypted location history
  • Apple Wallet: Real-time travel updates
  • AirPods: Studio-quality audio recording, voice isolation, and a new camera remote feature
  • CarPlay: Pinned messages, Live Activities, and a redesigned call interface
  • Accessibility: Expanded reader tools, Braille support, and updates to Live Listen and Personal Voice

Topics : Apple iPhone Apple Apple iOS Technology

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

