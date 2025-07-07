Monday, July 07, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp tests threaded message replies feature on Android, iOS: What is it

WhatsApp tests threaded message replies feature on Android, iOS: What is it

Reportedly, WhatsApp is working on a feature to group replies into message threads, aiming to make chats easier to follow especially in active group conversations

Whatsapp

whatsapp(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow users to reply to messages in a thread format, which will make chats experience more organised and easier to follow. According to WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, replies will be arranged under the original message in a group chat, creating a clear and structured conversation flow. The feature is designed to help users track conversations easily instead of scrolling through an entire chat history to find all responses to a particular message. 
 
The threaded reply feature was first spotted in the Android beta version 2.25.7.7. Now, WhatsApp is working on bringing the same feature to iOS devices ensuring a consistent experience across both platforms. It is expected to be part of a future update. 
 

WhatsApp’s threaded message reply feature: How it works

According to the report, when someone replies to a message, a small icon will appear on the original message bubble showing how many replies are attached. By tapping this icon, users can open a dedicated screen that displays all replies linked to that message. This will make it easy to track a conversation without scrolling through the entire chat and search for the original message manually just to understand what a reply is referring to.
 
Users will also be able to send new replies directly within this thread view, which will keep everything related to that topic in one place. This feature is said to be helpful in group chats, where messages come in quickly and it’s easy to lose track of who’s replying to what. When many people respond to the same message, threaded replies will keep all related responses grouped together. This will reduce confusion and make conversations easier to follow.

Also Read

WhatsApp's AI-powered wallpapers using Meta AI

Now, WhatsApp lets you generate chat wallpapers using Meta AI: How it works

WhatsApp's new feature and updates

WhatsApp releases new updates for Chats, Calls, Channel: Check what's new

WhatsApp

WhatsApp: Soon, you can use animated stickers to react to messages, media

WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will allow voice and video calls from web client: Details

WhatsApp advanced chat privacy feature

WhatsApp announces advanced chat privacy feature: What is it, how it works

Instead of searching the chat for the original message or wondering what a reply refers to, users can simply open the thread and see all related messages in order. As per the report, this clean layout is expected to improve communication and reduce misunderstandings in group and individual chats.

More From This Section

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 7 redeem codes to win rewards, diamonds

Lei Jun, founder and chairman of Xiaomi Corp

Xiaomi succeeds where Apple failed as its new EV surpasses 289K orders

PremiumGenerative AI security risks, GenAI adoption in India, Palo Alto 2025 GenAI report, AI-powered cyber threats, Shadow AI risks, AI jailbreak vulnerabilities, data loss prevention GenAI, Zero Trust security architecture, enterprise AI governance, GenAI

Partnerships that companies need for successful digital transformation

PremiumDeepak Sharma, zone president, Greater India, MD & CEO of Schneider Electric India

Every dollar or energy saved is what you don't need to produce: Sharma

Premiumpharma GCCs in India, AI in drug discovery India, generative AI in pharma, AI in clinical trials India, pharmaceutical global capability centres, personalised medicine using AI, AI in healthcare India, reducing drug development time AI, AI in pharmac

Pharma GCCs tap artificial intelligence to fast-track drug discovery

Topics : WhatsApp groups WhatsApp features whatsapp Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon