Planning to try iOS 27 beta? Here's what you should know before updating

Apple released the developer betas of iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27 following the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 keynote. Although these software updates are planned to roll out later this year, users can already access the new features through the developer beta programme. Apple has released early beta versions of iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27, allowing developers and enthusiasts to test upcoming changes before the public launch.

iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27: What’s new

Some of the headline features of iOS 27 include faster app launches and photo loading, up to 80 per cent faster AirDrop transfers between supported Apple devices, a transparency control for the Liquid Glass interface, and improved search across Spotlight, Photos and Mail.

Apple is also introducing AI-powered tab organisation and webpage monitoring in Safari, expanded parental controls, perimenopause and menopause tracking in the Health app, enhanced Apple Maps Flyover views, and support for full-resolution iCloud Shared Albums across Apple, Android and Windows devices.

The update also introduces a redesigned Siri experience and broader Apple Intelligence integrations, though several AI features will be limited to supported hardware.

Apart from many of the features announced for iOS 27, iPadOS 27 introduces several iPad-specific additions aimed at improving productivity and multitasking.

Apple is bringing a new always-visible Menu Bar option that makes navigation feel more desktop-like, alongside faster browsing and file transfers between external drives and the iPad. Apple has also refined the Files app to make file organisation and access more efficient.

With macOS 27, Apple says Spotlight search is becoming faster and more capable with Siri AI intergation. The update also introduces refinements to the Mac interface, including redesigned toolbars and window layouts, while expanding parental controls and Communication Safety features.

Notably, macOS 27 will be the first major macOS release to support only Apple silicon-powered Macs, marking the end of support for Intel-based Mac models.

Running a developer beta may involve risks

Before installing the developer beta, users should understand that these builds are primarily intended for app testing and development rather than everyday use.

Early beta software may not offer a polished experience. It may contain bugs, app compatibility issues, unexpected crashes, performance slowdowns, battery drain or features that do not work as intended.

It is recommended to back up devices before installing beta software. Users should ideally avoid installing a developer beta on their primary iPhone, iPad or Mac, particularly if they depend on the device for work, studies or daily communication.

In some cases, beta-related issues can require users to erase their device and restore it from a backup in order to return to a stable version.

While Apple’s latest developer betas include some of the features announced at WWDC 2026, not every feature is necessarily available from day one. Apple frequently introduces additional capabilities through subsequent beta releases as development progresses.

For users who prefer a more stable experience, it may be better to wait for the public beta release, which will kick off from July. Apple typically releases public betas a few weeks after developer betas, once major issues have been addressed. Even then, beta software remains pre-release software, so caution is advised before installing it on a device used every day.

iOS 27 developer beta: How to update

Sign in to the Apple Developer website and enrol in the iOS 27 beta programme.

Make sure your iPhone is signed in with the same Apple Account used on the Apple Developer website.

On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Tap Beta Updates and select iOS 27 Developer Beta.

Once the update appears, install it through Software Update.

iOS 27: Eligible devices

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 17, iPhone 17e, iPhone Air

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16, iPhone 16e

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 11

iPhone SE (second generation and later)

iPadOS 27: Eligible devices

iPad Pro (M4 and later)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation and later)

iPad Air 13-inch (M2 and later)

iPad Air 11-inch (M2, M3 and M4)

iPad Air (4th generation and later)

iPad (A16)

iPad (9th generation and later)

iPad mini (A17 Pro)

iPad mini (6th generation and later)

macOS 27: Eligible devices

MacBook Neo (2026)

MacBook Pro with Apple silicon (2020 and later)

MacBook Air with Apple silicon (2020 and later)

iMac with Apple silicon (2021 and later)

Mac mini with Apple silicon (2020 and later)

Mac Studio (2022 and later)

Mac Pro with Apple silicon (2023)

The process is similar for iPad and Mac.