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Google Cloud outage in India after fire at third-party data centre

The incident affected network traffic from Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and nearby regions, causing periods ​of elevated latency, the company said on its status page

Google Cloud

A Google Cloud logo is pictured at a trade fair in Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany | File Image: Reuters

Reuters New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 9:49 AM IST

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Alphabet's Google Cloud said on Tuesday that some customers in ​India experienced intermittent network disruptions after ​a fire at a third-party data centre ‌triggered an emergency shutdown of networking equipment.

The cloud-computing unit said the fire led to an emergency power shutdown at the facility, isolating a local point of presence in Delhi and reducing network capacity across the metropolitan area.

Google Cloud did not say when the fire occurred or ‌whether it caused property damage or injuries.

Such disruptions can cascade across businesses and users, slowing apps, websites, and internal company systems.

The incident affected network traffic from Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and nearby regions, causing periods ​of elevated latency, the company said on its status page.

 

Google Cloud, ‌one of the world's largest cloud providers, competes with Amazon Web ​Services ‌and Microsoft Azure and is widely used to process ‌large data volumes and run artificial intelligence tools.

There was no workaround while restoration ‌efforts continue, ​the unit ​said, adding that it was exploring additional traffic mitigation measures to limit the ‌impact.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Google Google Cloud Data centre

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 9:49 AM IST

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