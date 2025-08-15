Indian tablet PC market grows 20% in Q2; Apple leads with 30% share

Friday, August 15, 2025 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

India tablet PC market grew 20 per cent year-on-year in the June 2025 quarter, with Apple cornering almost one-third market share, CyberMedia Research said in a report.

According to the CyberMedia Research (CMR) Tablet PC India Market latest report, Apple's iPad supplies in the Indian market grew 10 per cent year-on-year in the June 2025 quarter.

"Apple maintained the leading position in India's tablet market in Q2 2025, with a market share of 30 per cent supported by a 78 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 10 per cent year-on-year growth.

"This performance was driven by strong demand for the newly launched iPad 11 Series, which accounted for 70 per cent of Apple's total shipments during the quarter, alongside improved availability across both online and offline channels," the report said.

 

Samsung followed Apple as its supplies grew by 15 per cent year-on-year, clocking 27 per cent market share during the reported quarter.

"The company's broad portfolio enabled it to sustain performance across both affordable and enterprise segments. The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G was the primary contributor, representing 81 per cent of Samsung's tablet shipments during the quarter," the report said.

Lenovo's market share remained flat at 16 per cent year-on-year, despite an 18 per cent growth in tablet PC supplies to the Indian market.

Xiaomi and OnePlus registered high growth of 81 per cent and 95 per cent, clocking 15 per cent and 6 per cent market share, respectively.

"The strong double-digit growth in the value-for-money segment highlights robust demand from students, gig workers, and value-conscious users seeking reliable performance, and new compelling Android value-for-money tablets from brands, such as Xiaomi and OnePlus.

"Meanwhile, the premium segment, led by Apple and Samsung, is seeing heightened traction from professionals and ecosystem loyalists, who prioritise seamless integration, security, and superior experience," CMR Senior Analyst, Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), Menka Kumari said.

CMR projected a steady 10-15 per cent growth for the tablet market in 2025.

"India's tablet market momentum is clearly shifting toward 5G-enabled premium and value-for-money Android tablets, delivering enhanced productivity and entertainment. As we move into the festive quarter, a traditionally strong period for consumer electronics, CMR's analysis points to a sustained momentum and consistent growth, driven by demand from both urban centres and the expanding base of aspirational India," Kumari said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

