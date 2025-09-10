Apple AirPods Pro 3: What's new, India pricing, and availability details

Apple has launched its third-generation wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro 3, with advanced health-tracking features and Apple Intelligence integration. The earbuds are claimed to deliver twice the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) performance of their predecessor and come with a redesigned airflow system for clearer audio. They also introduce Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence, along with heart rate monitoring and workout tracking for more than 50 exercise types via the iPhone’s Fitness app.
Apple AirPods Pro 3: Price and availability
Starting at Rs 25,900, the wireless earbuds from Apple are available for pre-orders, with availability set to begin from September 19. These will be available online and at Apple retail stores, including Apple Store Online and physical outlets in Delhi (Saket), Mumbai (BKC), Bengaluru (Hebbal) and Pune (Koregaon). ALSO READ | iPhone 17 series: Air takes centre stage; big upgrades for base, Pro models
Apple AirPods Pro 3: Features and details
Apple said that the AirPods Pro 3 are built with a new multiport acoustic architecture for enhanced spatial audio, improved bass and clearer vocals. It has incorporated adaptive EQ tunes sound for a wider soundstage across music, shows and calls. Moreover, it said that the transparency Mode has been refined to make voices sound more natural while maintaining environmental awareness.
On ANC, Apple said the AirPods Pro 3 deliver the most effective performance in any in-ear earphones, using ultra-low noise microphones, computational audio and foam-infused ear tips.
Battery life has been improved, offering up to eight hours of playback with ANC, a 33 per cent increase over the previous generation.
The earbuds are designed with an improved fit, featuring foam-infused tips in five sizes (including XXS). They are also IP57-rated for sweat and water resistance, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor use.
Fitness tracking and health features
The AirPods Pro 3 feature a built-in heart rate sensor, enabling workout tracking across more than 50 exercise types through the iPhone’s Fitness app. Users can monitor calories burned, close their move ring and earn awards. With Apple Fitness+, subscribers can view real-time heart rate and calorie metrics on screen.
Live Translation
The AirPods Pro 3 debut Live Translation, powered by Apple Intelligence. The feature lowers the original voice and boosts the translated version for clarity. It works both ways when both users wear the earbuds, with translations viewable on iPhone or spoken aloud.
At launch, Live Translation will support English, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish, with Italian, Japanese, Korean and Simplified Chinese to be added later this year.
Apple AirPods Pro 3: Specifications
- Compact design with improved fit
- Foam-infused ear tips in five sizes, including XXS
- IP57 sweat and water resistance
- ANC up to 2x stronger than AirPods Pro 2
- Multiport acoustic architecture with Adaptive EQ
- Built-in heart rate sensor; tracks 50+ workout types
- Apple Fitness+ integration
- Up to 8 hours playback with ANC (33 per cent more than AirPods Pro 2)