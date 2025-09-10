Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple AirPods Pro 3: What's new, India pricing, and availability details

Apple AirPods Pro 3: What's new, India pricing, and availability details

Apple AirPods Pro 3 bring redesigned audio architecture, IP57 durability, 8-hour playback, new heart rate sensor, 50+ workout modes, and AI-powered Live Translation

Apple AirPods Pro 3

Apple AirPods Pro 3

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has launched its third-generation wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro 3, with advanced health-tracking features and Apple Intelligence integration. The earbuds are claimed to deliver twice the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) performance of their predecessor and come with a redesigned airflow system for clearer audio. They also introduce Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence, along with heart rate monitoring and workout tracking for more than 50 exercise types via the iPhone’s Fitness app.

Apple AirPods Pro 3: Price and availability

Starting at Rs 25,900, the wireless earbuds from Apple are available for pre-orders, with availability set to begin from September 19. These will be available online and at Apple retail stores, including Apple Store Online and physical outlets in Delhi (Saket), Mumbai (BKC), Bengaluru (Hebbal) and Pune (Koregaon).  ALSO READ | iPhone 17 series: Air takes centre stage; big upgrades for base, Pro models
 

Apple AirPods Pro 3: Features and details

Apple said that the AirPods Pro 3 are built with a new multiport acoustic architecture for enhanced spatial audio, improved bass and clearer vocals. It has incorporated adaptive EQ tunes sound for a wider soundstage across music, shows and calls. Moreover, it said that the transparency Mode has been refined to make voices sound more natural while maintaining environmental awareness.
 
On ANC, Apple said the AirPods Pro 3 deliver the most effective performance in any in-ear earphones, using ultra-low noise microphones, computational audio and foam-infused ear tips.
 
Battery life has been improved, offering up to eight hours of playback with ANC, a 33 per cent increase over the previous generation.

Also Read

iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, iPhone 17

Apple iPhone 17 series: India pricing, availability details, specifications

Apple iOS 26

iOS 26 release date announced: Rollout timeline, eligible iPhones, and more

iphone 17

iPhone 17 lineup brings the upgrades many users have been waiting for

Apple iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, iPhone 17

iPhone 17 series: Air takes centre stage; big upgrades for base, Pro models

Apple Awe dropping event highlight: Iphone 17 series, AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple event highlights: iPhone 17 series, AirPods Pro 3, Watch 11 launched

 
The earbuds are designed with an improved fit, featuring foam-infused tips in five sizes (including XXS). They are also IP57-rated for sweat and water resistance, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor use. 

Fitness tracking and health features

The AirPods Pro 3 feature a built-in heart rate sensor, enabling workout tracking across more than 50 exercise types through the iPhone’s Fitness app. Users can monitor calories burned, close their move ring and earn awards. With Apple Fitness+, subscribers can view real-time heart rate and calorie metrics on screen.

Live Translation

The AirPods Pro 3 debut Live Translation, powered by Apple Intelligence. The feature lowers the original voice and boosts the translated version for clarity. It works both ways when both users wear the earbuds, with translations viewable on iPhone or spoken aloud.
 
At launch, Live Translation will support English, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish, with Italian, Japanese, Korean and Simplified Chinese to be added later this year. 

Apple AirPods Pro 3: Specifications

  • Compact design with improved fit
  • Foam-infused ear tips in five sizes, including XXS
  • IP57 sweat and water resistance
  • ANC up to 2x stronger than AirPods Pro 2
  • Multiport acoustic architecture with Adaptive EQ
  • Built-in heart rate sensor; tracks 50+ workout types
  • Apple Fitness+ integration
  • Up to 8 hours playback with ANC (33 per cent more than AirPods Pro 2)

More From This Section

iPhone Air Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

iPhone Air vs Galaxy S25 Edge: How Apple and Samsung slim phones compare

The Critterz

Lights, camera, algorithm: OpenAI bets on AI film, targets Cannes debut

One UI 7 on Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: From design to specifications, what to expect

Gemini

Google's Gemini AI can now analyse your audio files: All you need to know

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (Image: Apple)

Apple to launch AirPods Pro 3 with iPhone 17 series, advanced model in 2026

Topics : Apple Apple iPhone sales Bluetooth audio devices Apple India Apple store

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest News LIVETravel Advisory for NepalApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon