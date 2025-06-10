iPadOS 26 developer beta rolls out: Check eligible iPads, release timeline

Apple has officially begun rolling out the developer beta of iPadOS 26, following its unveiling at the WWDC25 keynote. The update is now available for members of the Apple Developer Programme, with a public beta release set for next month.
Initially expected to be branded iPadOS 19, Apple has rebranded the new update as iPadOS 26 to align with its revised naming convention across platforms. The update introduces a significant visual overhaul based on the new “Liquid Glass” design language, alongside a suite of productivity tools that bring the iPad experience closer to that of a Mac.
iPadOS 26: Eligible models and developer beta rollout
Apple announced that the iPadOS 26 developer beta is now available through the Apple Developer Programme. Public beta of the update will be available through the Apple Beta Software Programme next month, while the stable release is scheduled for later this year.
The following iPads will support iPadOS 26 as a free software update:
- iPad Pro (M4)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)
- iPad Air (M2 and later)
- iPad Air (3rd generation and later)
- iPad (A16)
- iPad (8th generation and later)
- iPad mini (A17 Pro)
- iPad mini (5th generation and later)
iPadOS 26: What is new
The biggest highlight of iPadOS 26 is its adoption of the new Liquid Glass design language. The interface incorporates translucent UI elements and dynamic motion effects throughout the system — from control panels and menus to app toolbars and widgets — delivering a more visually cohesive experience across Apple devices.
Apple has also introduced a new multitasking feature dubbed the “Windowing System,” which allows users to freely resize and reposition app windows on the screen. Another notable addition is the new Mac-style menu bar in apps, which gives users quicker access to in-app functions and search tools via a swipe down gesture or mouse pointer movement to the top of the display.
Apple is also bringing the Preview app to iPads for the first time, allowing users to view, annotate, and manage PDFs and image files directly. The Files app is being improved with resizable columns, collapsible folders, and support for custom folder colours and icons that sync across devices.
The update introduces support for Background Tasks, allowing iPads to handle computationally heavy processes — such as video exports — without interrupting foreground activities. Live Activities will provide real-time feedback for these tasks.
Creative workflows get an additional boost with support for the Journal app, more flexible recording tools, and new intelligent Shortcut actions powered by Apple Intelligence.