TRAI new rules: Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL SIM to stop working after this period

TRAI allows users to keep their SIM activated for more than 90 days without recharge. However, users can extend for an additional 30 days with Rs 20 recharge

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has come up with new rules related to SIM card validity offering significant relief to mobile users who tend to forget to recharge their secondary SIMs.
 
TRAI guidelines are designed to keep the SIM cards from Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL active without a recharge for a longer duration. These new guidelines from TRAI will help users to avoid frequent recharges and reduce expenses.

Jio SIM validity rules

Good news for all the Jio SIM users as the SIM now will remain active for 90 days without any recharge. Thereafter, a reactivation plan is needed. During 90 days, the incoming call facilities may vary for a month, for a week or even just for days, based on their last recharge plans. In this case, if the user does not opt to recharge then the SIM will be permanently disconnected and reallocated to someone else. 
 

Airtel SIM validity rules

Airtel SIM cards will remain active for more than 90 days without any recharge. Thereafter, users will have a 15-day grace period to reactivate their number. In case they fail to recharge after this period, the same number will be closed for the user and become available in the market for a new user.

Vi SIM validity rules

Vi users will also have a grace period of 90 days without recharging their SIM. After this, if the user wants to keep their number activated, they need to recharge their number with a minimum plan of Rs 49.

BSNL offers maximum validity

The government-owned BSNL is offering the longest validity period in India. A BSNL SIM will remain active for 180 days without any recharge. This long plan is one of the best options for users who want to avoid frequent recharges.

Rs 20 for 30 more days

In case a SIM remains inactive for over 90 days and the user has a prepaid balance of Rs 20 in his number, then the amount will be deducted to extend the SIM's activation for an additional 30 days.  However, if the balance is insufficient, then the SIM will be deactivated and made available for new users.
 

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

