Apple Intelligence-powered Mail app coming to Macs, iPads in April: Report

Apple Intelligence-powered Mail app coming to Macs, iPads in April: Report

Apple has already rolled out the new revamped Mail app for iPhones with the iOS 18.2 update in December 2024

macOS Sequoia

macOS Sequoia

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Apple is reportedly planning to release the redesigned Mail app for Macs and iPads with the macOS 15.4 update. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Apple Intelligence-powered Mail app will be coming to macOS and iPadOS in the fourth major system update.
Apple has already started the beta testing of macOS 15.3, bringing a few missing features such as Genmoji to Mac devices. However, the redesigned Mail app is still missing. According to Gurman, this will be changing soon with the upcoming macOS 15.4, which will likely enter beta in the coming weeks and release officially in April.
 

Apple has already rolled out the new revamped Mail app for iPhones with the iOS 18.2 update in December 2024.
 
The new Apple Mail app redesign brings a fresh user interface, in addition to Apple Intelligence-powered smart categorisation features. The new app automatically organises the mail inbox into categories such as Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions. The redesigned Mail app also uses AI to prioritise mails that it deems more important, by ordering them on top of the inbox. As per reports, the new Mail app for macOS will bring similar functionalities. 
Last week, Apple rolled out the third beta of iOS 18.3, focusing on resolving issues with the Apple Intelligence-driven Notification Summaries feature on iPhones. With the update, Apple has temporarily disabled its Apple Intelligence-powered 'Notification Summaries' feature for news and entertainment apps and has also refined the format of AI-generated summaries. This decision follows reports, including those from the BBC, which highlighted errors in summaries generated by Apple Intelligence for notifications from the BBC News app.

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

