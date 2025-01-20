Business Standard

PVR Inox launches app feature 'SCREENIT' for curated movie experience

The company has introduced a platform named SCREENIT available only on PVR INOX app allowing customers to curate their movie experience

The company said users can explore the SCREENIT platform and browse through a wide selection of movies and pick their preferred cinema and time.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Buoyed by strong consumer response to re-released films, cinema chain PVR INOX Ltd on Monday introduced a feature allowing movie lovers to create or join customised shows at their preferred cinemas.

The company has introduced a platform named SCREENIT available only on PVR INOX app allowing customers to curate their movie experience.

It gives audiences the opportunity to relive classics and fan favourites and enables them to choose from a diverse library of over 500 titles and create community-driven screenings, PVR INOX said in a statement.

"SCREENIT empowers audiences to curate their movie experience, choosing what, when and where to watch, all while offering exciting rewards," PVR INOX Ltd CEO of Luxury Collection and Innovation, Renaud Palliere said in a statement.

 

The company said users can explore the SCREENIT platform and browse through a wide selection of movies and pick their preferred cinema and time, and book tickets.

Users can also create shows of their choice by selecting the movie, timing, and location with a minimum of just two tickets, and invite friends or join shows created by other movie enthusiasts.

PVR INOX Chief Business Planning & Strategy Kamal Gianchandani said,"The overwhelming success of re-releases has shown us that audiences still crave the unmatched experience of watching iconic films on the big screen."  He further said,"SCREENIT is our way of celebrating this nostalgia while providing a modern, flexible, and highly personalised way to enjoy films.

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

