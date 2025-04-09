Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
iPhone 17 Pro may allow simultaneous recording from front and rear cameras

iPhone 17 Pro may allow simultaneous recording from front and rear cameras

Samsung first introduced a similar feature in 2013 with the Galaxy S4, and since then, several Android makers have adopted the functionality

iPhone 16 Pro

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is reportedly preparing to introduce a new dual video recording feature with its upcoming iPhone 17 Pro model. According to a report by 9to5Mac, this capability would allow users to simultaneously record video using both the front and rear cameras. The iPhone 17 line-up is expected to launch in September this year.   
 
iPhone 17 Pro: Dual video recording feature
 
As per the report, when using the dual video recording mode, the iPhone’s screen may resemble the layout seen during a FaceTime call. Most of the display is expected to show the rear camera feed, while a smaller window—likely positioned in a corner—would display footage from the front-facing camera.
 
 
Until now, iPhones have relied on third-party apps to enable multi-camera video recording, with Apple not offering this functionality itself through the built-in Camera app. However, this year, the company is expected to change course by incorporating the dual recording feature directly into the camera system of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models.
 
This new ability, only for the Pro variants, could significantly enhance the content creation experience for users, particularly vloggers and social media creators. Notably, Samsung first introduced a similar feature in 2013 with the Galaxy S4, and since then, several Android makers have adopted the functionality in their devices.

In related developments, Apple is also reportedly working on a major redesign of its iPhone operating system with the upcoming iOS 19 update.
 
 The software change is expected to bring interface changes to buttons, menus, notifications, and other key elements—aiming to improve user navigation and deliver a more consistent experience across Apple’s ecosystem.

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

