Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Instagram may soon release a dedicated app for Apple iPads: What to expect

Instagram may soon release a dedicated app for Apple iPads: What to expect

Currently, iPad users can only access Instagram through the iPhone version of the app, which lacks proper optimisation for larger screens

instagram

instagram(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram is reportedly developing a dedicated app for Apple iPads. According to a report by MacRumors, citing The Information, the company is working on an iPadOS version of the app that would be optimised for larger displays.
 
Currently, iPad users can only access Instagram through the iPhone version of the app, which is not ideal. The lack of iPad optimisation leads to a stretched interface and a subpar user experience. While details on the upcoming iPad app remain limited, it is expected to offer an interface better suited to tablet screens.
 
Instagram had previously downplayed the need for an iPad version. In 2023, Instagram head Adam Mosseri responded to user questions by stating that an iPad app was not a priority for the company at the time.
 

Also Read

Teen Accounts on Instagram, Facebook, Messenger

Meta adds stricter controls for teen users across Instagram, FB, Messenger

YouTube Shorts new Tools (Image: YouTube Shorts)

YouTube introduces new Instagram-like tools for making Shorts: What's new

Meta

Turkey fines Meta for refusing to restrict content on Facebook, Instagram

Premiuminstagram

Brands make a beeline to ride Ayush Hu Mai's Croissant-Prashant reel wave

Instagram

Instagram brings option to fast-forward Reels, drops content notes: Details

“I think it’s a good thing to do at some point. But we have only so many people working at Instagram, so we’ve got to pick the most important things to do to improve Instagram at any given moment. And right now, it’s not quite making the cut,” Mosseri had said.
 
The report also suggests that Instagram’s renewed interest in launching an iPad app may be influenced by uncertainty surrounding TikTok’s future in the US. With potential regulatory hurdles for the Chinese app, Meta may be looking to attract TikTok users to its platform. In line with that, Instagram recently extended Reels duration from 90 seconds to three minutes and launched a standalone “Edits” app for video editing.
 
In related news, Meta has announced the expansion of Teen Accounts beyond Instagram to include Facebook and Messenger. In its latest newsroom update, the company said the move aims to offer a safer and more controlled experience for younger users across its platforms. Additionally, Meta is rolling out new protections for Instagram Teen Accounts, introducing stricter restrictions on Instagram Live and filtering of unwanted images in direct messages (DMs).
 

More From This Section

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

AI agents, new ally for CFOs to bolster finance automation: Xalts COO

OPPO Find X8 Ultra (Image: OPPO China)

OPPO X8 Ultra listing on regulatory website reveals details ahead of launch

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge at MWC 2025

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to initially launch in select regions only: Report

New Aadhaar app

Upcoming Aadhaar app to replace need for physical card and photocopies

Topics : Instagram Apple Apple iPad Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiRBI Cuts Repo RatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon