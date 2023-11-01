iQOO 12 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 set to launch in India on Dec 12

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO on November 1 announced that it would launch the iQOO 12 smartphone in India on December 12. Earlier, the company confirmed that the iQOO 12 smartphone would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. iQOO India released a preview on its official social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) confirming its continued collaboration with German car brand BMW for the iQOO 12 smartphone launch.

Important to note, the iQOO 12 series is set to launch in Chinese on November 7. The series would encompass the iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro. The iQOO 12 is confirmed to arrive in India, but the company has not confirmed the launch of the iQOO 12 Pro in India yet.

As for the specifications, the iQOO 12 smartphone is reported to feature a QHD E7 OLED display panel of up to 144Hz refresh rate. According to GSMArena, the flagship smartphone would get a dedicated graphic processor with support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing for enhanced gaming experience.

The iQOO 12 would sport a triple-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto lens.

The smartphone would boot Android 14 with Vivo’s FunTouchOS 14 UI layered on top. The iQOO 12 is tipped to be powered by a 6,000 mAh capacity battery with support for 200W fast wired charging.