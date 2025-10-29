Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OPPO Find X9 series launched, India debut set for early Nov: Watch unboxing

OPPO Find X9 series, comprising the Find X9 and X9 Pro models, have been launched globally with ColorOS 16 and MediaTek Dimensity 9500. India launch set for early November

OPPO Find X9 Pro

OPPO Find X9 Pro

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

OPPO launched its Find X9 series globally on October 29. The series, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, comprises the OPPO Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. Both the models debut with its ColorOS 16 interface, based on Android 16. Moreover, both the models are powered by 7,000mAh plus batteries. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the OPPO Find X9 series will be available for purchase in several markets starting early November. The availability in India is likely to follow the same timeline.
 
OPPO has not yet revealed the India pricing for either smartphones, but it has confirmed the colour options, RAM, and storage variants for both the Find X9 and X9 Pro.
 

OPPO Find X9 Pro: Details

The OPPO Find X9 Pro features a 6.78-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate, boasting a peak brightness of up to 3600 nits for HDR content, and 1800 nits in high brightness mode (HBM). The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for durability. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It runs on ColorOS 16.
 
The Find X9 Pro boasts a new-generation Hasselblad Master Camera system, said OPPO. The smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony LYT 828 main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 200MP Hasselblad telephoto camera with lossless zoom up to 13.2x, while the front features a 50MP camera sensor. 
 
It is powered by a 7,500mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC wired and 50W AIRVOOC wireless fast charging. The device measures 8.25mm in thickness and weighs 224g. In India, it will come in two colour options – Titanium Charcoal and Silk White.

OPPO Find X9: Details

The OPPO Find X9 features a 6.59-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate with peak brightness for HDR content and in HBM identical to the Pro model. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, paired with 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It runs on ColorOS 16.
 
The Find X9 also features a camera system co-engineered with Hasselblad. It sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP Sony LYT600 telephoto camera. On the front, it has a 32MP camera sensor. The device is powered by a 7,025mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC wired and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. Measuring 7.99mm in thickness and weighing 203g, the OPPO Find X9 will be available in India in Titanium Grey and Space Black colour options.

OPPO Find X9 Pro: Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, FHD+ (2772 x 1272 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3600 nits of peak brightness and 1800 nits in HBM, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
  • RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 512GB UFS 4.1
  • Operating system: ColorOS 16
  • Rear camera: 50MP ultra-wide angle + 50MP wide angle + 200MP telephoto camera
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 7,500mAh 
  • Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC wired, 50W AIRVOOC wireless
  • Thickness: 8.25mm
  • Weight: 224g
  • Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69 rated
  • Colour: Titanium Charcoal, Silk White

OPPO Find X9: Specifications

  • Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED display, FHD+ (2760 x 1256 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3600 nits of peak brightness and 1800 nits in HBM, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
  • RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.1
  • Operating system: ColorOS 16
  • Rear camera: 50MP ultra-wide angle + 50MP wide angle + 50MP telephoto
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 7,025mAh
  • Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC wired, 50W AIRVOOC wireless
  • Thickness: 7.99mm
  • Weight: 203g
  • Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69 rated
  • Colour: Titanium Grey, Space Black

OPPO Find X9 Pro: Unboxing

 

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

