Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 game to launch in India on October 26: Know more

The next addition to the Call of Duty: Black Ops series, COD: Black Ops 6, will be released in India on October 26. The game is currently available for pre-order in the country, offering benefits such as early access and additional in-game content. Announced at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 in June, COD: Black Ops 6 will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

Redington is the official distributor of COD: Black Ops 6 in India. The game will be available on e-commerce platform Amazon India and select retail outlets from October 26.

The digital version of the game can be pre-ordered on callofduty.com/blackops6, through respective game stores for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and on the Steam platform for Windows PCs. Additionally, COD: Black Ops 6 will be available with select Xbox Game Pass subscriptions from its release date.

Price and pre-order details

On Steam, COD: Black Ops 6 is available for pre-order in two editions:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Standard): Rs 5,599

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Vault Edition): Rs 7,999

Customers pre-ordering any edition of the game will receive early access starting August 30 at 10:30 PM IST, with the early-access period concluding on September 4 at 10:30 PM IST.

Pre-ordering the standard edition includes additional in-game content such as the Woods Operator Pack and Reflect 115 Camo Pack. The Vault Edition offers additional items including the Hunters vs Hunted operator pack, Mastercraft collection, Gobblegum pack, and more.

Game Details

Set in the 1990s, immediately following the Cold War events of its predecessor, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 features a fictional storyline inspired by historical events from the Gulf War. Players will confront a 'shadowy force' that has infiltrated the U.S. government, forcing them to go rogue for the first time in the series.

In addition to the campaign mode, Black Ops 6 will offer various multiplayer modes across 16 maps, including 12 standard 6v6 maps and four smaller 'Strike' maps designed for 2v2 and 6v6 gameplay. The round-based Zombie mode will also return.