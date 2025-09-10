macOS Tahoe 26: Release date, eligible Mac models, new features, and more

macOS Tahoe 26 is set to rollout to eligible MacBooks models from September 15. Announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, the platform update is in the works and has been tested in both developer and public beta releases. The final release will be available as a free software update for all compatible MacBooks. Here is all you need to know about macOS Tahoe 26.
macOS Tahoe 26: Rollout timeline
- Date: September 15, 2025, as a free software release to eligible MacBooks
macOS Tahoe 26: Eligible models
- MacBook Air with Apple silicon (2020 and later)
- MacBook Pro with Apple silicon (2020 and later)
- MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019)
- MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)
- iMac (2020 and later)
- Mac mini (2020 and later)
- Mac Studio (2022 and later)
- Mac Pro (2019 and later)
macOS Tahoe 26: What’s new
Translucent and personalised interface
- Liquid Glass UI: Translucent design that modernises the Mac’s look.
- Transparent menu bar: Fully see-through with layered visual effects.
- Customisation tools: Emoji overlays for folders and colour-coordinated system themes.
Apple Intelligence
- Live translation: Works in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone calls.
- Smarter shortcuts: Summarises notes, generates content, automates workflows.
- Image Playground & Genmoji: Editable expressions, styles, and emoji-based creations.
- Reminder intelligence: Extracts action items from emails, notes, and webpages.
New Apple Games app
- Dedicated hub: Central place for games, friends, and Game Center activity.
- Game overlay: In-game panel for settings, chats, and invites.
- Metal 4 + MetalFX: Boosts rendering performance, optimised for M3/M4 chips.
- Flagship titles: Support for Cyberpunk 2077, Crimson Desert, Lies of P: Overture.
Spotlight reinvented
- Grouped results: Organises search by categories for clarity.
- Advanced filters: Narrow results with smart sorting tools.
- Third-party support: Expands beyond system apps into wider content.
- System-wide actions: Run automations, adjust settings, or open tools directly.
Better built-in apps across the board
- Safari: Faster than Chrome on repeat sites, stronger battery life, and advanced anti-tracking.
- Messages: Adds polls, group typing indicators, and custom chat backgrounds.
- Journal: Debuts on Mac with seamless cross-device sync.
- Photos: Cleaner design and improved organisational features.
- FaceTime: Gains fluid call controls and integrated Live Translation.
- Notes: Supports Markdown formatting and phone call transcriptions.
New Accessibility features
- Magnifier: Enhances on-screen content for low-vision users.
- Vehicle motion cues: Helps reduce nausea while using Mac on the move.
- Braille access: Simplified interface for faster screen reader navigation.
- Accessibility reader: Focused reading mode for distraction-free content.