Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / macOS Tahoe 26: Release date, eligible Mac models, new features, and more

macOS Tahoe 26: Release date, eligible Mac models, new features, and more

Apple macOS Tahoe 26's stable build will be rolled out starting September 15. Here is a list of Mac models, which will be eligible for the update and the key features that it will bring

Apple macOS Tahoe 26 developer beta rollout details timeline features

Apple macOS Tahoe 26

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

macOS Tahoe 26 is set to rollout to eligible MacBooks models from September 15. Announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, the platform update is in the works and has been tested in both developer and public beta releases. The final release will be available as a free software update for all compatible MacBooks. Here is all you need to know about macOS Tahoe 26.

macOS Tahoe 26: Rollout timeline

  • Date: September 15, 2025, as a free software release to eligible MacBooks

macOS Tahoe 26: Eligible models

  • MacBook Air with Apple silicon (2020 and later)
  • MacBook Pro with Apple silicon (2020 and later)
  • MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019)
  • MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)
  • iMac (2020 and later)
  • Mac mini (2020 and later)
  • Mac Studio (2022 and later)
  • Mac Pro (2019 and later)
 

macOS Tahoe 26: What’s new

Translucent and personalised interface

  • Liquid Glass UI: Translucent design that modernises the Mac’s look.
  • Transparent menu bar: Fully see-through with layered visual effects.
  • Customisation tools: Emoji overlays for folders and colour-coordinated system themes.

Apple Intelligence

  • Live translation: Works in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone calls.
  • Smarter shortcuts: Summarises notes, generates content, automates workflows.
  • Image Playground & Genmoji: Editable expressions, styles, and emoji-based creations.
  • Reminder intelligence: Extracts action items from emails, notes, and webpages.

New Apple Games app

  • Dedicated hub: Central place for games, friends, and Game Center activity.
  • Game overlay: In-game panel for settings, chats, and invites.
  • Metal 4 + MetalFX: Boosts rendering performance, optimised for M3/M4 chips.
  • Flagship titles: Support for Cyberpunk 2077, Crimson Desert, Lies of P: Overture.

Spotlight reinvented

  • Grouped results: Organises search by categories for clarity.
  • Advanced filters: Narrow results with smart sorting tools.
  • Third-party support: Expands beyond system apps into wider content.
  • System-wide actions: Run automations, adjust settings, or open tools directly.

Better built-in apps across the board

  • Safari: Faster than Chrome on repeat sites, stronger battery life, and advanced anti-tracking.
  • Messages: Adds polls, group typing indicators, and custom chat backgrounds.
  • Journal: Debuts on Mac with seamless cross-device sync.
  • Photos: Cleaner design and improved organisational features.
  • FaceTime: Gains fluid call controls and integrated Live Translation.
  • Notes: Supports Markdown formatting and phone call transcriptions.

New Accessibility features

  • Magnifier: Enhances on-screen content for low-vision users.
  • Vehicle motion cues: Helps reduce nausea while using Mac on the move.
  • Braille access: Simplified interface for faster screen reader navigation.
  • Accessibility reader: Focused reading mode for distraction-free content.

More From This Section

iPadOS 26

iPadOS 26: Check release date, eligible iPad models, features, and more

Apple Watch series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3

Apple Watch series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3: India pricing, availability, and more

Apple WatchOS 26

watchOS 26 release date announced: Rollout timeline, eligible watches, more

Beats MagSafe iPhone 17 covers

Beats launches iPhone 17 series cases with Camera Control support: Details

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple discontinues iPhone 16 Pro models following iPhone 17 series launch

Topics : Apple MacBook Air Apple MacBook Pro Apple

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPONepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon