Meta One bundles Meta's paid plans, AI services across its apps: What's new

Meta has introduced Meta One, a new subscription service that brings its different paid plans together under one umbrella, while introducing new bundled plans. The service includes individual app plans and bundled plans for individual users, creators and businesses, giving subscribers access to premium features and expanded AI capabilities across Meta’s platforms. Depending on the plan, users get greater access to AI tools for creating and editing images, generating videos and using features such as Instagram’s AI-powered Restyle tool.

Meta One offers two subscription tiers for individuals and AI power users, Core and Premium, with varying levels of features and Meta AI access. For businesses and creators, the service includes four plans, Essential, Advanced, Expert and Max, offering tools such as Meta Business Agent, advanced publishing features and greater support for managing audiences and content.

What is Meta One?

Meta One is a subscription service that brings Meta’s different paid plans under one umbrella across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Meta AI. The service offers a range of plans for individual users, AI power users, creators and businesses, with each plan providing different premium features and levels of access to Meta’s AI tools. Depending on the plan they choose, users can access and manage additional features across Meta’s apps and devices.

The idea is similar to Google One, where users pay for a subscription to get additional services and benefits across Google products.

ALSO READ: AI agents lied, stole and voted to 'kill' peers in simulated experiment Meta said more than 50 features are being introduced across Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Meta AI, with plans to extend the service to Edits, AI glasses and other products over time.

More AI and creative features

For individual users, Meta One’s Core and Premium bundles offer greater access to Meta’s AI and creative tools. Subscribers can generate more images and videos with Meta AI, create and edit images, and use features such as Restyle on Instagram more frequently.

Meta said Meta AI will remain available for free for everyday use. The paid bundles are mainly for users who want higher usage limits and greater access to AI-powered creative features.

In its early testing, Meta said more than half of subscribers used both AI and self-expression features included in the bundles. Features such as Restyle and voice effects on Instagram were among the features that encouraged users to subscribe.

Individual app subscriptions

Meta is also continuing with separate subscriptions for its individual apps. Instagram Plus adds features such as custom direct-message and Story fonts, notifications when certain people view a user's Story, and DM previews.

Facebook Plus offers customisation options for Messenger, more Reels insights and expanded super reactions for Reels and Feed posts.

WhatsApp Plus includes exclusive themes and icons, special-effect stickers and the ability to pin more chats. Meta said it will soon test storage for chat and media backups and Focus Schedules, which can mute or hide chats according to a set schedule.

Plans for creators and businesses

Meta One also introduces separate plans for creators and businesses, for users who rely on Meta's platforms to build audiences, create content and interact with customers.

These plans include an enhanced profile that can showcase a website, locations and customer feedback, along with a more prominent follow button on Reels and automatic follow invitations for people who interact with content.

Subscribers also get more access to Meta Business Agent on WhatsApp, allowing businesses to respond to customers around the clock.

Meta said it plans to add more features and AI agent capabilities for areas such as marketing, business operations, content creation and optimisation.

Edits Plus coming

ALSO READ: OpenAI weighs fresh funding at $1.2 trillion valuation ahead of IPO Meta also plans to bring Edits Plus to Meta One. The product plan will offer additional cloud storage, allowing users to sync and access projects across devices. It will also provide additional access to the upcoming Edits assistant, which Meta said will help users analyse Instagram insights and brainstorm new ideas.

Meta One Plans: Pricing and availability

Meta One plans are available globally, although Meta said pricing, benefits and availability can vary by region, app and account. Meta said users can see the specific features available to their account when they start the subscription process. The company also said plans, benefits, pricing and availability may vary depending on the region, app and individual account.

Single product plans

Offers:

Custom DM and Story fonts

DM previews

Notifications when certain people view your Story

WhatsApp Plus: Rs 79/month

Offers:

Exclusive themes and icons

Special-effect stickers

Ability to pin more chats

Facebook Plus: Rs 99/month

Offers:

Custom app icons

Super hearts

Additional personalisation features

Bundle plans for individuals and AI power users

Core: Rs 549/month

Offers:

Restyle more Stories on Instagram

Use voice effects and creative tools more often

Generate more images and videos with Meta AI

Includes Instagram Plus, WhatsApp Plus and Facebook Plus features

Premium: Rs 1,950/month

Offers:

Includes everything in Core

Provides more room to create content with Meta AI

Expanded access across Meta’s family of apps

Bundle plans for businesses and creators

Essential: from Rs 639/month

Offers:

Tools to build and manage your online presence

More access to Meta Business Agent on WhatsApp

24/7 customer responses

Verified badge and verified WhatsApp Business channel, subject to successful verification

Impersonation protection

Advanced: from Rs 2,099/month

Offers:

Schedule Stories up to 30 days in advance

Add links to organic posts and Reels

Exportable analytics and deeper audience insights

Give team members account access without sharing passwords

More linked devices and WhatsApp business broadcast credits

More Meta Business Agent responses

Expert: from Rs 6,399/month

Offers:

Higher levels of feature access

Greater Meta Business Agent capacity for teams

Max: from Rs 20,990/month

Offers: