Apple plans touch-screen Macs, smart-home hub and 14 more products

By Mark Gurman

Apple Inc. just launched some major new products, including the iPhone Duo, the iPhone 18 Pro line, AirPods 5 earbuds and fresh smartwatches. But the company has a lot more in store for this year and the first half of 2027.

The technology giant is poised to update several of its most important products, including lower-end iPhones. And in some cases, the releases will vault Apple into whole new areas, such as smart-home screens.

It’s all part of a road map being ushered in by new Chief Executive Officer John Ternus. Internally, Ternus and former boss Tim Cook have billed the plans as the company’s most ambitious in its history.

They also should help Apple catch up in artificial intelligence, where it’s lagged behind Silicon Valley peers. The devices will spotlight a new version of its digital assistant, Siri AI, that can better understand context and tap into a user’s information.

As always, release plans for new products can be rescheduled or even canceled. But here is Apple’s current pipeline for the coming months, based on Bloomberg News reporting.

Later This Year

HomePod mini with Siri AI (B525): The new HomePod mini smart speaker will look like the current model, which was rolled out in 2020. The main change is a new chip to power Siri AI.

Apple TV with Siri AI (J265): The updated Apple TV set-top box will also look similar to the current model and will be built around a new chip to support faster navigation and the revamped AI assistant.

Smart-Home Hub (J490): In one of its biggest moves, Apple is readying a square smart-home display with a new operating system that’s meant to bring Siri AI to life. The device will have a speaker base or can be affixed to a wall. It also will include videoconferencing and facial recognition to personalize the content it shows. Apple, which had planned to introduce this device at last week’s iPhone Duo event, is now targeting a debut as early as October. But given how many times this product has been delayed, the timeline is likely still fluid.

Touch-Screen MacBooks (K114 and K116): These new high-end MacBooks will represent the biggest change to the MacBook Pro line since the M1 Pro and M1 Max redesigns in 2021. They will include touch screens and organic light-emitting diode technology, or OLED, both firsts for the Mac. The computers will rely on M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.

Entry-Level MacBook Pro (J804): The current 14-inch MacBook Pro design will be updated with the M6 chip, which launches this month in the Mac mini.

iMac (J833): Apple’s iMac all-in-one computer will be refreshed with new colors and the M6 processor.

iPad mini (J510): The next iPad mini will get an OLED screen, giving it the same sharper display as higher-end devices. The move marks one of the biggest changes in the product’s history.

The updated HomePod mini and Apple TV are being tested internally with the iOS 27.0 operating system, which was released on Monday. The new Macs, including the touch-screen entries, low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro models and the refreshed iMac, are being tested with macOS 27.1, which is scheduled for release in late October. The revamped iPad mini is being used inside Apple with iPadOS 27.1, which is also being delivered to customers late next month.

First Half of Next Year

MacBook Air (J913 and J915): The next MacBook Air is destined to look like the current 13-inch and 15-inch models, introduced in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Instead of receiving major exterior changes, it will be refreshed with the M6 chip to match Apple’s other new Macs.

MacBook Neo (J701): Building on the success of the original model, Apple is planning a follow-up with an A19 Pro chip that will support more memory and faster processing.

Entry-Level iPad (J581): A new entry-level model geared toward students and kids has been a long time coming. This version will include a faster chip to support the Apple Intelligence platform and Siri AI — a first for the tablet model.

iPad Pro (J917 and J920): The latest iPad Pros will also receive a chip upgrade, and the company has tested next-generation models with a vapor chamber — a cooling element that helps sustain performance. The iPhone 18 Pro uses a similar approach.

iPad Air (J807 and J837): The iPad Air update will be more significant, adding OLED screens for the first time — matching the iPad Pro and upcoming iPad mini. It also will get a new chip.

iPhone 18 (V67): The iPhone 18 refresh won’t be a game changer. It will mostly revolve around adding the A20 chip to Apple’s standard iPhone model. The most notable thing is the timing of the release: a shift from fall to spring.

iPhone 18e (V69): The biggest changes with the lower-budget iPhone 18e are about the chip and the timing. It’ll be interesting to see how Apple differentiates the two entry-level models.

iPhone Air 2 (V62): The iPhone Air refresh is more significant, with Apple aiming to improve battery life using the 2-nanometer A20 Pro chip. The phone also will have a second camera for ultrawide-angle photography.

Apple Pencils (B582 and B632): The company is planning two new Pencil styluses for around the time the new iPads ship. Those include a fresh Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil USB-C. The new iPhone Duo foldable phone will support this technology, which may lend more interest to these upgrades.

The back half of 2027 is slated to include other new products: updates of the entry-level and touch-screen MacBooks with speedier M7 chips; smart glasses; AirPods with built-in cameras; a home security system and related device; a redesigned Apple Watch; a 20th-anniversary iPhone line; and a second-generation iPhone Duo.