Apple bundles Apple TV, Arcade at no extra cost with iCloud+ plans in India

Apple is adding more value to its iCloud+ subscription in India by bundling access to Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no additional cost. Starting this month, iCloud+ subscribers will be able to back up, store and share personal content across Apple devices while also accessing Apple’s streaming service and gaming subscription under the same plan, the company said in an announcement.

The expanded iCloud+ subscription will roll out to more than 100 countries and regions through the end of September, including India. Apple is also expanding Apple TV to 59 new countries.

iCloud+: Pricing and availability

iCloud+ subscriptions with the expanded benefits will start at Rs 75 per month for the 50GB plan. Users can choose higher storage tiers up to 12 TB depending on their requirements.

Apple TV and Apple Arcade will no longer be available as individual subscriptions directly through Apple in India. Existing subscribers to either service will continue to have access through their iCloud+ subscription, while their individual Apple TV or Apple Arcade subscriptions will be cancelled. Apple said Apple Arcade game progress and saves will be preserved.

The expanded iCloud+ subscription will also be available to eligible Airtel postpaid customers with an iPhone. Customers already receiving Apple TV through select Airtel postpaid plans can transition to iCloud+ with Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no additional cost.

Apple One will no longer be available to new subscribers in India following the introduction of the expanded iCloud+ subscription. Existing Apple One subscribers will continue to have access to their current subscription.

iCloud+: What it offers

More storage: Keeps your data backed up and synced across devices.

Apple TV and Apple Arcade: Both services are included with the iCloud+ plan.

Privacy features: Includes iCloud Private Relay, Hide My Email and Custom Email Domain.

HomeKit Secure Video: Supports recordings from one camera.

Apple Invites: Provides full access to create invitations and manage events.

Family Sharing: The iCloud+ plan can be shared with up to five other family members.

Apple TV included with iCloud+

The expanded iCloud+ subscription gives users access to Apple TV, Apple's streaming service featuring original drama and comedy series, feature films, documentaries, and children's and family programming. The catalogue includes titles such as The Studio, Ted Lasso, Severance and Pluribus, along with films including CODA and F1. Apple said new releases are added every week.

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Apple Arcade brings more than 200 games

iCloud+ subscribers in India will also receive unlimited access to Apple Arcade, Apple's gaming subscription service with a catalogue of more than 200 games.

The catalogue includes titles such as Football Manager 26 Touch, NBA 2K26 Arcade Edition and Madden NFL 27 Arcade Edition. It also features games including Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sneaky Sasquatch, Angry Birds Reloaded and Cooking Mama: Cuisine!

Apple Arcade also includes App Store hits such as Block Blast+, Subway Surfers+ and Ultimate 8 Ball Pool+.

The service offers games without ads or in-app purchases and supports offline play. Apple Arcade games can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV 4K.

Apple Music Select also included

Alongside Apple TV and Apple Arcade, iCloud+ subscribers in India will get access to Apple Music Select, a collection of ad-free stations programmed by Apple Music.

The stations include regionally relevant music as well as categories such as Top Songs, 80s and 90s. Apple Music Select stations are available through the Home tab in the Apple Music app.

Users who want the full Apple Music experience can subscribe separately through Apple for Rs 115 per month for the Individual Plan or Rs 145 per month for the Family Plan.

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Other iCloud+ benefits

The expanded subscription continues to include iCloud+ storage and premium features. Users can use iCloud to back up, store and share their personal content across Apple devices.

iCloud+ also includes features such as event creation in the Apple Invites app and enhanced privacy features.

With Family Sharing, an iCloud+ subscription can be shared with up to five family members.

Users can check their subscription status and update their iCloud plan from an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Vision Pro through the Settings app.

Apple noted that the availability of specific iCloud+ features, Apple TV content and Apple Arcade games may vary depending on the country, region or device.