Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.56%)
65195.96 + 364.55
Nifty (0.59%)
19366.55 + 112.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.51%)
5704.20 + 84.80
Nifty Midcap (0.58%)
39344.00 + 225.35
Nifty Bank (0.39%)
44159.95 + 170.80
Heatmap

Meta's 'biggest single takedown' saw removal of 7,704 Facebook accounts

As per The New York Times, the posts were part of a Chinese influence campaign that stands out as the largest such operation to date, researchers at Meta said in a report on Tuesday

Meta, Facebook, Instagram

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Meta's 'biggest single takedown' aimed at the Chinese Influence Campaign, resulted in the removal of 7,704 Facebook accounts, 954 Facebook pages, 15 Facebook groups and 15 Instagram accounts tied to the Chinese campaign, as per The New York Times.
An article was published on February 27 claiming that the United States was behind the bombing of the Nord Stream underwater pipelines in the Baltic Sea. The article was published on the Substack and Blogspot blogging platforms.
Within 24 hours, the article - and other versions of it - had been posted to more websites, including Reddit, Medium, Tumblr, Facebook and YouTube. Translations of the article in Greek, German, Russian, Italian and Turkish also began appearing online.
As per The New York Times, the posts were part of a Chinese influence campaign that stands out as the largest such operation to date, researchers at Meta said in a report on Tuesday.
Meta said that the effort, which the company said had started with Chinese law enforcement and was discovered in 2019, was aimed at advancing China's interests and discrediting its adversaries, such as the United States.
Hundreds of other accounts on TikTok, X, LiveJournal and Blogspot also participated in the campaign, which researchers named Spamouflage, for the frequent posting of spamlike messages, according to Meta's report.

Also Read

Instagram up after a brief outage, company says 'technical issue'

Meta launches parental supervision tools to tackle impact on mental health

Virat Kohli India's highest-paid Instagram celeb; here's how much he earns

Instagram announces AR effects, trending, recommendations in Templates

US school system sues Meta, Google, Snap over mental crisis among students

Safeguard users' interests while harnessing AI: Consumer Affairs Secy

Lenovo launches Tab P12 tablet with 12.7-inch display at Rs 34,999: Details

Google Search's generative AI experience: What it is and how it works

Video, audio calls soon to be made available for X, says owner Elon Musk

Apple tests using 3D printers to make devices in major manufacturing shift

Head of Meta's security team that looks at global threats, Ben Nimmo, said: "This is the biggest single takedown of a single network we have ever conducted. When you put it together with all the activity we took down across the internet, we concluded it is the largest covert campaign that we know of today."
The Chinese campaign struggled to reach people and attract attention, Nimmo said. Some posts were riddled with spelling errors and poor grammar, while others were incongruent, such as random links under Quora articles that people could see had nothing to do with the subject being discussed, as per The New York Times.
Yet the operation is being disclosed at a delicate time in the relationship between the United States and China. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is in China this week to talk with government officials and Chinese business leaders about trade relations. She is the fourth senior US official to travel to China in less than three months.
The influence operation was the seventh from China that Meta has removed in the last six years. Four of them were found in the last year, said the company, which published details of the new operation as part of a quarterly security report, according to The New York Times.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Metaverse facebook data leak Facebook Mark Zuckerberg

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesChampions League 2023-24 Full ScheduleICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceJungkookIndia Economic Growth Forecast

Companies News

RailTel's total income up 27% to Rs 2,002 crore in FY23: RailTel CMDVedanta lobbied to weaken environmental regulations during pandemic: OCCRP

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

India's manufacturing PMI jumps to 58.6 in August, hits 3-month highNomura raises India's economic growth forecast for FY24 to 5.9%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon