Meta's next device could be AI-powered earbuds with integrated cameras

Meta Platforms is exploring making earphones powered by artificial intelligence with cameras, The Information reported on Monday citing employees familiar with the matter.

A slew of companies, from startups to conglomerates including Meta, are looking to develop AI-based wearable devices to capture growing interest in the sector.

The Facebook-parent expects the device, being explored under a project named "Camerabuds", to identify objects and translate foreign languages, the report added.

Meta announced new generation Ray-Ban smart glasses, priced at $299, in September last year, which will also have its AI built in, with the ability to give information on the item a user is looking at.

The Instagram and WhatsApp owner did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.