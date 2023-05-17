close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Meta starts 'members-only worlds' beta test in VR platform Horizon Worlds

Meta (formerly Facebook) has announced that it started an expanded beta test of 'members-only worlds' -- in its social virtual reality (VR) platform 'Horizon Worlds'

IANS San Francisco
Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits

Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 12:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Meta (formerly Facebook) has announced that it started an expanded beta test of 'members-only worlds' -- in its social virtual reality (VR) platform 'Horizon Worlds'.

The members-only worlds allow creators to build and cultivate a space where a community of people can come together to enjoy a curated experience.

"People with access to the beta test will now have the ability to make visible members-only worlds -- and anyone with access to Meta Horizon Worlds will be able to search for and request to join those members-only worlds, helping people grow their communities, find and make new ones in Worlds," Meta said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

The company said creators can offer exclusive and uniquely tailored experiences by hand-selecting members.

Creators will be able to provide exclusive access to VIP supporters, create a dedicated space to showcase their world design portfolio to the creator community, gather a gaming group, organise a support group, and much more -- all without worrying about uninvited guests.

During the alpha test, each members-only world can have up to 150 world members and 25 concurrent visitors at any given time.

Also Read

Meta introduces new comment moderation tools for creators on Facebook

Meta tests 'members-only space' in virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds

Microsoft shutting down social virtual reality platform AltspaceVR

Meta's new headset to feature better mixed reality technology: Zuckerberg

Meta makes virtual reality headset Quest 2's GPU more powerful by 7%

Here's why you should let go of the habit of treating AI as humans

ChatGPT adds real-time web browsing feature to compete with Google Bard

Apple previews accessibility features for people with disabilities: Details

Apple iPhone 16 Pro models may get bigger displays, Periscope camera lenses

Smaller firms can still compete in AI depending on product mkt fit: Nadella

"Our vision for members-only worlds is to empower creators to craft the culture of their communities," Meta stated.

In addition to the existing moderation tools offered to creators in closed spaces, Meta also introduced 'reports' for members-only worlds -- a one-stop shop where the owners of those worlds can view and take action on member-submitted incident reports.

Meta Horizon will soon be available on the Web and mobile devices, and across closed experiences, including members-only worlds, the company said.

--IANS

shs/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Facebook virtual reality

First Published: May 17 2023 | 12:07 PM IST

Here's why you should let go of the habit of treating AI as humans

Artificial intelligence, ai, machine learning, technology
6 min read

ChatGPT adds real-time web browsing feature to compete with Google Bard

ChatGPT, OpenAI, web browsing
2 min read

Apple previews accessibility features for people with disabilities: Details

Apple
4 min read

Apple iPhone 16 Pro models may get bigger displays, Periscope camera lenses

iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Plus
2 min read

Smaller firms can still compete in AI depending on product mkt fit: Nadella

Satya Nadella
1 min read
Premium

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
3 min read

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%

airtel
2 min read

Indian Oil posts first profit increase in 5 quarters as crude prices cool

Indian Oil Corp
2 min read
Premium

Lesson for Go First from Jet Airways' insolvency: Restart quickly

Go First
4 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 17: Paytm, Voda Idea, JK Tyre, Oberoi Realty

image
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon