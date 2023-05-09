close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Meta tests views-based creator payments to compete with rival TikTok

Meta forecasts it can close that monetization gap by the end of this year or early next year

Bloomberg
Instagram

Instagram

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 9:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Alex Barinka

Meta Platforms Inc. is giving Facebook and Instagram creators a way to make money based on how many people view their videos, in a bid to boost the appeal of its content and lure users from rival TikTok.
 
The company said Tuesday in a statement it’s testing the new payout model with its short-form videos known as Reels, and is a move away from basing earnings solely on ads served to viewers. That should encourage creators to post more entertaining videos, and give users and advertisers more reasons to spend time and money on its apps.
Meta’s in a fight for screen time with rival TikTok, owned by ByteDance Ltd., known for its never-ending short-form video feed where users spend more time scrolling than any other social media app. Facebook and Instagram quickly duplicated the format, but while those platforms’ users are spending more time watching Reels, those videos don’t make money as efficiently as other places in the apps. 

That’s created a drag on revenue for the business and lessened the potential cut shared with creators. In the third quarter alone last year, that cost Meta $500 million, the company said on an earnings call in October. Meta forecasts it can close that monetization gap by the end of this year or early next year. To do that, the company needs more users to watch and more advertisers to spend money for ads there, the company said on its latest earnings call.

Also Read

Instagram co-founders launch Artifact, a text-based version of TikTok

Instagram now lets you add up to 5 'links in bio'. Here's how to do it

Instagram down for users for a few hours worldwide, cause unclear

Tiktok employees 'improperly accessed' data of two journalists: ByteDance

Instagram will soon let users add songs in photo carousel: Details here

Select Microsoft users to get peak into AI 'game changer' for office work

Grene Robotics acquires deep-tech defence IP from Apogee C4I LLP

Apple may release iOS 16.5 software update next week with small changes

Poco F5 debuts Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 in India: Know price, specs

Spotify cleans up its playlists, removes thousands of AI-made songs


Topics : TikTok Instagram Metaverse Payment

First Published: May 09 2023 | 9:53 PM IST

Select Microsoft users to get peak into AI 'game changer' for office work

Microsoft 365
3 min read

Grene Robotics acquires deep-tech defence IP from Apogee C4I LLP

Drone pilots are in demand as businesses use the devices for logistics and transport. (Stock photo)
3 min read

Apple may release iOS 16.5 software update next week with small changes

Image
2 min read

Poco F5 debuts Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 in India: Know price, specs

Poco F5
2 min read

Spotify cleans up its playlists, removes thousands of AI-made songs

Spotify
2 min read
Premium

Swiggy, Zomato may not offer steep discounts after govt-backed ONDC move

ONDC
6 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on
4 min read

Delhi HC dismisses Centre's plea accusing RIL of 'unjust enrichment'

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read

What makes the fight for India's 1.4 billion consumers a fixed match

consumer market, airlines, Indian economy
6 min read

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw at Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon