close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Microsoft adds 'Detach from Edge' option for improved multitasking in Edge

According to GeekerMag, the Edge Sidebar is a built-in panel on the right side of the browser that houses a variety of features, shortcuts, and websites for quick access

IANS San Francisco
Microsoft

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 6:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has introduced a new option called 'Detach from Edge' in its Edge browser, which will allow users to separate the side panel from the main Edge window for increased flexibility and multitasking.

According to GeekerMag, the Edge Sidebar is a built-in panel on the right side of the browser that houses a variety of features, shortcuts, and websites for quick access.

The option is available in the Microsoft Edge Canary version 114.0.1789.0.

Despite the ability to hide Edge's sidebar, the new 'Detach from Edge' option offers an additional level of customisation by enabling users to pin the sidebar to the right side of their desktop, making navigation easier, the report said.

With the 'Detach from Edge' feature, users can customise their workspace and increase productivity by customising their browsing experience.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced that its OpenAI's DALL-E-powered AI image generator is now available on desktop for Edge users around the world.

Also Read

Microsoft 365 Copilot: Microsoft is bringing AI to its productivity apps

Microsoft may soon roll out built-in VPN support in Edge for stable users

Microsoft Edge gets text prediction tool for editable fields in new update

Microsoft partners with Adobe to bring Acrobat PDF tech to Edge in March

Microsoft ends support for WebView2, Edge web browser on Windows 7, 8.1

Samsung launches industry-leading Galaxy M14 5G in India at Rs 14,990

As Apple India sales near $6 bn, CEO Cook arrives to launch first stores

Samsung launches Galaxy M14 5G smartphone with 6000 mAh battery: Details

Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures

Rush to deploy AI without oversight can have harmful effects: Sundar Pichai

The company introduced the feature to the new Bing and Edge preview last month.

Image Creator allows users to create an image simply by using their own words to describe the picture they want to see.

This feature will help you create images that don't yet exist, right from the Microsoft Edge sidebar, the company said.

Topics : Microsoft | multitasking | Microsoft Edge

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 6:41 PM IST

Microsoft adds 'Detach from Edge' option for improved multitasking in Edge

Microsoft
2 min read

Samsung launches industry-leading Galaxy M14 5G in India at Rs 14,990

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

As Apple India sales near $6 bn, CEO Cook arrives to launch first stores

Apple BKC store
4 min read

Samsung launches Galaxy M14 5G smartphone with 6000 mAh battery: Details

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G
2 min read

Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures

Apple BKC: Today at Apple
3 min read

Sensex snaps 9-day rally, sinks 520 pts; Infy cracks 9%; banks limit losses

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Infosys can slip below Rs 1,000 levels; TCS can hit Rs 2,900, charts show

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
3 min read

Stocks to Watch: Infosys, HDFC Bank, Zee Ent, Tata Motors, VA Tech Wabag

NSE, national stock exchange, nifty50
5 min read

Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures

Apple BKC: Today at Apple
3 min read

Infosys tanks 12%, hits 52-week low on disappointing March quarter results

infosys
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon