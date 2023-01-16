JUST IN
Google adds phoneless navigation support in Maps on Wear OS smartwatches
Micro-LED display for Apple Watch may be manufactured by LG: Report
Business Standard

Microsoft Edge gets text prediction tool for editable fields in new update

Microsoft has rolled out a new update to its Edge browser, which brings a small handful of updates and new features, including text prediction

Topics
Microsoft | Microsoft Edge | Technology

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Microsoft has rolled out a new update to its Edge browser, which brings a small handful of updates and new features, including text prediction.

The update is available for the stable version of Edge, so any user who uses the browser regularly should be able to download it, reports Windows Central.

The text prediction feature provides predictions for long-form editable text fields on web pages.

Currently, the feature is limited to English in the US, India, and Australia, according to the report.

The new update to Edge also adds the option to link a personal Microsoft account and an Azure Active Directory account through work or school.

Once linked, users can earn Microsoft Rewards points for Microsoft Bing searches performed in their browser or Windows search box while logged in with their work or school account, the report added.

Meanwhile, Microsoft announced that it has improved its Teams Rooms on Android with new touch-enabled features including the ability to walk up and use Microsoft Whiteboard, Chat bubbles and more.

Users can leverage all of the new features by updating to Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android update 3, the tech giant said in a statement.

A Microsoft Whiteboard session can be launched with just one touch, allowing for instant collaboration.

--IANS

shs/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 09:39 IST

