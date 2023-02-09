JUST IN
AI integration may soon fundamentally alter how we search on the internet
Meta expands its monetisation feature 'Gifts' across US on Instagram
Gaganyaan mission: ISRO, Navy carry out crew module recovery trials
Google's VP of labs, Salesforce's former co-CEO to form AI company
Twitter scrambles to fix meltdown as many unable to tweet after glitch
Tech Mahindra to open its first data, AI and cloud centre in Saudi Arabia
Google to end feature that shows playable podcasts in search results
WhatsApp new status feature will let users post disappearing pictures
How Google sunsetting Optimize is an opportunity for Indian tech startups
IIT Mandi's new research might become a new shelter on battleground
You are here: Home » Technology » News
WhatsApp leads digital accessibility in India among top 10 apps: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Microsoft partners with Adobe to bring Acrobat PDF tech to Edge in March

Moreover, Microsoft Edge users with existing Adobe Acrobat subscriptions can use the Acrobat extension inside Edge at no extra cost

Topics
Microsoft | Adobe | Microsoft Edge

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Microsoft
Photo: Bloomberg

Microsoft has announced that with the software major Adobe, it is bringing Adobe Acrobat's PDF capabilities to more than 1.4 billion Windows users in Microsoft Edge next month.

The announcement is part of an ongoing Adobe and Microsoft initiative to transform digital work and life by bringing Adobe's industry-leading PDF, e-signature and document automation tools directly to Microsoft users, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

"Together, the two companies are updating the PDF experience and value users have come to expect in Microsoft Edge by powering the built-in PDF reader with the Adobe Acrobat PDF engine."

This will provide users a better PDF experience including more accurate colours and graphics, improved performance, strong security for PDF handling and greater accessibility, as well as better text selection and read-aloud narration, which will all be available free of cost.

However, users who want more advanced digital document features, such as the ability to edit text and images, convert PDFs to other file formats and more, can purchase an Acrobat subscription.

Moreover, Microsoft Edge users with existing Adobe Acrobat subscriptions can use the Acrobat extension inside Edge at no extra cost.

"Adobe's PDF technology in Microsoft Edge means users will have fast and secure access to critical digital document capabilities," said Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President, Modern Work & Business Applications, Microsoft.

The tech giant also mentioned that users across the world interact with trillions of PDF files across web, mobile and desktop.

"With Adobe Acrobat capabilities powering the PDF experience in Edge, Windows 10 and Windows 11 users can use Adobe's best-in-class PDF capabilities within the Microsoft Edge web browser, without the need to download or switch to a separate application," it added.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 13:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU