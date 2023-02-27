JUST IN
Microsoft may soon roll out built-in VPN support in Edge for stable users

Edge's VPN "Edge Secure Network" uses Cloudflare to protect users' devices and sensitive data while they browse, but it will not be a replacement for their VPN, reports BleepingComputer

Microsoft | Microsoft Edge | Cloudflare

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg

Microsoft Edge's built-in VPN support is expected to become available to all stable channel users soon, with some already using the feature.

Edge's VPN "Edge Secure Network" uses Cloudflare to protect users' devices and sensitive data while they browse, but it will not be a replacement for their VPN, reports BleepingComputer.

Cloudflare provides performance and security to website owners via its global network.

By using Cloudflare's routing, Edge protects users' data from online threats such as hackers, unlike traditional VPN extensions or tools.

The feature has been in development for nearly a year and is now being rolled out to select Edge stable users, the report mentioned.

As previously stated, Edge's Secure Network does not replace users' VPN requirements; for example, users will not be able to select their preferred location.

Edge's Secure Network is free and useful, and it will soon be available to all users, the report said.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has started to roll out support for new preview widgets for Facebook Messenger, Spotify, Phone Link, and Xbox (Game Pass) to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel.

To give them a try, one can go to the widgets collection in the Microsoft Store and update to the latest version of the apps.A

Then open the widgets board and navigate to the widgets picker by clicking the '+' button at the top-right of the board to pin your widgets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 14:09 IST

