Microsoft unveils agentic 'Copilot Tasks' for executing tasks in background

Microsoft has introduced a new AI feature called Copilot Tasks, positioning it as a shift from conversational chatbots to systems that can independently complete work on a user’s behalf. The company said the feature is designed to move beyond answering questions or generating drafts, and instead execute tasks in the background using its own cloud-based computing environment.

Copilot Tasks is launching initially as a research preview for a limited group of users. The company said it plans to expand access gradually in the coming weeks ahead of a broader release. Interested users can join a waitlist through Microsoft’s website.

What Copilot Tasks does

Microsoft describes Copilot Tasks as a system that allows users to assign work in natural language. Instead of simply responding to prompts, the AI plans and carries out multi-step actions across apps and services, then reports back once the task is completed. Tasks can be configured to run once, on a schedule, or on a recurring basis.

READ: Google rolls out Android 17 beta 2 update: What's new and eligible devices Microsoft said that in testing, users have employed Copilot Tasks for recurring actions such as surfacing urgent emails each evening with draft replies prepared, unsubscribing from promotional emails, tracking apartment listings weekly, and generating Monday morning briefings that summarise meetings and travel plans.

The system can also generate documents. According to the illustrations provided officially, it can convert a syllabus into a structured study plan with practice tests, compile job listings tailored to a user’s experience, or transform emails and attachments into presentation slides with charts and talking points.

READ: Nothing Headphone (a) to launch beside Phone 4a on March 5: What to expect In consumer-focused scenarios, Microsoft said Copilot Tasks can plan events such as birthday parties, identify and compare local service providers like plumbers, monitor used car listings, or book appointments. It can also handle logistical tasks, including scheduling rides to match flight times, tracking hotel prices and rebooking if rates drop, and reviewing subscriptions to cancel unused services.

How it works

The company said that Copilot Tasks operates using its own virtual computer and browser in the cloud. Users describe the outcome they want, and the system determines the steps required to achieve it, which may involve browsing the web, drafting content, coordinating across apps, or interacting with third-party services.

It added that the feature is designed to request user consent before taking significant actions, such as making payments or sending messages. Users can review, pause, or cancel tasks at any time. The company emphasised that the system is intended to function as a “copilot” rather than a fully autonomous tool, meaning users retain final control over decisions.

Copilot Tasks signals Microsoft’s entry into the growing wave of agent-style AI tools introduced in recent months, such as Claude Cowork, ChatGPT’s Agent Mode, Perplexity Computer and Google Chrome’s Gemini-based auto-browsing capabilities.