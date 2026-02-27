Nothing Headphone (a) to launch beside Phone 4a on March 5: What to expect

Nothing has announced that it will be launching its new over-ear headphones, Headphone (a), on March 5 alongside the Phone 4a series. The company shared the announcement on X alongside a teaser image highlighting the device in a yellow finish. According to the image, the device will have Nothing’s signature transparent aesthetics and dot-matrix typography, complemented by a textured, metallic-style rim.

Nothing event: Launch details

Date: March 5

Time: 4 p.m. IST (10:30 GMT)

Location: Central Saint Martins, London

Livestream: Nothing’s website (nothing.tech)

Nothing Headphone (a): What to expect

Earlier this year, Nothing CEO Carl Pei said the company intends to “double down” on over-ear headphones after launching its maiden over-ear headphones, the Headphone 1, in 2025. It was expected that the company would launch a second-generation model. However, the company has now announced an A-series model instead, which will likely be priced lower than the flagship Headphone 1.

ALSO READ: Samsung uncommitted to another iPhone Air rival or Trifold, says COO The Nothing Headphone 1 launched last year with KEF-tuned audio. The company will likely continue its partnership with the British audio brand for the Headphone (a) as well.

According to a report from 9To5Google, Nothing said the new headphones will introduce bold colourways and deliver the longest battery life of any Nothing audio product to date. For reference, the Nothing Headphone 1 is claimed to deliver up to 35 hours of battery life with ANC turned on and up to 80 hours with ANC disabled. Additionally, a quick five-minute charge can provide up to 2.4 hours of playback with ANC enabled.

ALSO READ: As the AI juggernaut bites, Jack Dorsey's 'Block' to cut 4,000 roles Meanwhile, a report from FonArena noted that the Headphone (a) was recently spotted on Singapore’s IMDA certification database under the model number B186. The listing suggests that the device will likely serve as a more accessible alternative to last year’s Nothing Headphone 1.

As reported, to reach a lower price point, the Headphone (a) is expected to shift to a polycarbonate shell while retaining a simplified version of Nothing’s signature transparent design. Alongside the teased yellow variant, the headphones are also expected to arrive in pink, black and white.