Apple may launch multiple devices next week: iPhone 17e, low-cost MacBook

Apple has confirmed that it will begin unveiling new products from Monday, March 2. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote, “A big week ahead. It all starts Monday morning!” He followed this with the hashtag #AppleLaunch, indicating that multiple announcements could be lined up leading up to Apple’s event on March 4.

Apple has not officially detailed what it plans to introduce, but reports suggest several products are nearing launch. These include the iPhone 17e, higher-end MacBook Pro variants, and a MacBook Air powered by the M5 chip. In addition, speculation points to entirely new hardware, such as a more affordable MacBook that could run on an iPhone-class processor instead of the usual M-series silicon.

A big week ahead. It all starts Monday morning! #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/PQ9gM2Gl2r — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 26, 2026

Apple March 4 “Special Experience” event: What to expect

According to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple’s March 4 event will be invite-only, with media gatherings expected in cities including New York, London and Shanghai. However, the report indicates there may not be a traditional keynote presentation. Instead, Apple is likely to make product announcements online across the week.

Here is a closer look at the devices that could be introduced:

iPhone 17e

The iPhone 17e is expected to continue Apple’s strategy of equipping its more affordable iPhones with up-to-date internals. After the iPhone 16e adopted the A18 chip, the upcoming model is likely to move to the A19 processor, which debuted with the iPhone 17 lineup. This could bring improvements to overall performance, graphics processing and neural engine capabilities.

A report by Macotakara suggests the device may also feature Apple’s newer C1X modem, which is said to offer faster speeds than the C1 modem used in the iPhone 16e. It could also include Apple’s in-house N1 networking chip to handle Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Thread connectivity.

Design-wise, the iPhone 17e is expected to retain its current look, including a notch instead of the Dynamic Island and a single rear camera. The phone may adopt slimmer bezels while keeping the 6.1-inch display. It is still expected to use a 60Hz panel, without ProMotion or an always-on display. Camera updates could include an 18MP Centre Stage front camera for improved framing during video calls, while the rear camera may remain a single 48MP sensor. MagSafe support is also expected to be added.

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro, M5 Max

Apple introduced a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the standard M5 chip in October, but did not launch the higher-tier Pro and Max versions at the time. The company is now expected to round out the lineup with MacBook Pro models powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, and 16-inch display.

Apart from the anticipated performance improvements delivered by the new chips, no significant design changes or additional hardware upgrades are currently expected.

Low-cost MacBook

Apple could also introduce a new entry-level MacBook that uses an iPhone-grade A-series processor instead of an M-series chip. Reports indicate it may run on the A18 Pro chip, with performance said to approach that of M1-based MacBooks in certain workloads. The device could feature a smaller 12.9-inch display with lower brightness than the display on the MacBook Air. The new low-cost MacBook could get either an aluminium or plastic chassis. Apple may also expand the colour palette beyond the traditional silver and grey finishes.

M5 MacBook Air

A refreshed MacBook Air powered by the standard M5 chip is also anticipated. Major design revisions are unlikely, consistent with recent update cycles. However, the 2026 MacBook Air may incorporate Apple’s N1 networking chip, which could improve wireless performance and connectivity.

M5 Mac Studio

Apple is reportedly preparing an update to the Mac Studio. The current version runs on M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips, and the next iteration is expected to transition to M5 Max and M5 Ultra variants. These upgrades would be aimed at delivering higher performance for professional and creative workloads.

Base iPad (11th generation)

The 11th-generation entry-level iPad is also expected to debut next week. While the overall design may remain similar, the device could receive a substantial performance boost through the A18 chip, potentially enabling Apple Intelligence features. It may also introduce Apple’s in-house modem for Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity.

Other devices