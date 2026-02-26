Adobe rolls out AI-powered Quick Cut in Firefly: Here's what it does

Adobe is rolling out a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool called Quick Cut inside the Firefly video editor. According to Adobe, the feature is designed to automatically assemble a rough first version of a video using raw footage and B-roll, based on simple text instructions from the user.

Traditionally, creators need to import clips into a timeline, manually trim unwanted portions, and stitch together transitions. With Quick Cut, users can instead describe the kind of video they want in plain language. The AI then scans the footage, removes unnecessary segments, selects suitable takes, and inserts relevant B-roll to create smoother transitions between scenes.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the tool also allows users to select specific B-roll frames and generate short transition clips using Firefly’s built-in video models. Through the prompt field in the editor, creators can define parameters such as aspect ratio, transition pacing, and whether additional B-roll should be included. Quick Cut can be applied across an entire project, to a specific timeline, or even to selected clips.

The report cited Adobe as saying that Quick Cut is meant to speed up the initial editing phase by producing a usable draft. It clarified that editors will still need to fine-tune cuts, refine transitions, and make creative adjustments before finalising the video.

Adobe offers free access to Firefly and Photoshop

In related news, at the India AI Impact Summit, Adobe said it will provide students from 15,000 schools and 500 colleges across the country with complimentary access to its creative and productivity software. The programme also enables learners to enrol in industry-aligned certificate courses free of charge through recognised higher education institutions.

According to the company, the initiative is designed to equip students for AI-driven career paths spanning design, animation, gaming, marketing, media and related domains. It includes a structured learning framework, guided training modules and formal credentials as part of the overall offering.