Microsoft introduces AI-powered Bing to rival Google Search: What is new

Microsoft is set to revamp the Bing Search experience by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate an overview of search results. The US-based software giant said it is combining the power of generative AI and large language models (LLMs) with the search results page to create a “bespoke and dynamic response” to a user’s query.

Explaining the new experience, Microsoft said that Bing generative search will show a snapshot with the information that is easy to read and understand, with links and sources that show where it came from. Moreover, Microsoft confirmed that the regular search results will continue to be prominently displayed on the page for familiar experience.

The search feature is being shipped for a small percentage of queries, according to Microsoft. This will prevent AI hallucinations.

The Bing generative search experience is similar to Google’s AI Overviews and is also an extension of the company’s AI-powered chat answers on Bing released in February 2023. The new feature has been built using the company’s large and small language models, combined with generative AI.

Microsoft said the snapshot featuring content overview will be displayed inside a grey box at the top of Bing search result page. A document index with various sections will also be shown. The old search results will move to the right side of the page when Bing generative search appears. The new feature search results will show snapshot, source links and related search results.

Microsoft said that the Bing generative search understands the query, reviews many sources of information, matches content and then shows results to present the most suitable result in AI generated layout.

Microsoft said that it is looking at how generative search impacts traffic to publishers and will share more updates based on the feedback and learnings.