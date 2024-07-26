Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Microsoft introduces AI-powered Bing to rival Google Search: What is new

Bing generative search results will show snapshot, source links and related search results in an overview, which is displayed inside a grey box at the top side of result page

Bing generative search

Bing generative search

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft is set to revamp the Bing Search experience by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate an overview of search results. The US-based software giant said it is combining the power of generative AI and large language models (LLMs) with the search results page to create a “bespoke and dynamic response” to a user’s query.

Explaining the new experience, Microsoft said that Bing generative search will show a snapshot with the information that is easy to read and understand, with links and sources that show where it came from. Moreover, Microsoft confirmed that the regular search results will continue to be prominently displayed on the page for familiar experience.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The search feature is being shipped for a small percentage of queries, according to Microsoft. This will prevent AI hallucinations.

The Bing generative search experience is similar to Google’s AI Overviews and is also an extension of the company’s AI-powered chat answers on Bing released in February 2023. The new feature has been built using the company’s large and small language models, combined with generative AI.

Microsoft introduces AI-powered Bing to rival Google Search: What is new
Microsoft said the snapshot featuring content overview will be displayed inside a grey box at the top of Bing search result page. A document index with various sections will also be shown. The old search results will move to the right side of the page when Bing generative search appears. The new feature search results will show snapshot, source links and related search results.

Microsoft said that the Bing generative search understands the query, reviews many sources of information, matches content and then shows results to present the most suitable result in AI generated layout.

More From This Section

Google Gemini gets 1.5 Flash model integration for free-tier users: Details

Reddit results not showing up in many search engines, except Google: Report

ChatGPT Voice Mode with GPT-4o model coming to Plus members soon: OpenAI

OpenAI introduces SearchGPT: What is it, how it works, availability, more

Epic Games says Fortnite returning to iOS in EU, leaving Samsung app store


Microsoft said that it is looking at how generative search impacts traffic to publishers and will share more updates based on the feedback and learnings.

Also Read

Crowdstrike blames defect in content update for massive global IT crash

CrowdStrike CEO called to testify to Congress over global tech outage

CrowdStrike short sellers net $461 mn after stock plunges on Windows outage

2 days after global outage: Airlines play catch-up with flight schedule

Microsoft global tech outage: When all systems in the world go down

Topics : Artificial intelligence Microsoft Microsoft Bing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon