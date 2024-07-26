OpenAI introduces SearchGPT: What is it, how it works, availability, more

OpenAI has announced that it is testing a prototype version of a new artificial intelligence-powered web search feature called SearchGPT, which it plans to integrate into its AI chatbot ChatGPT. The Microsoft-backed AI company said that SearchGPT utilises the company’s AI models to fetch results and answers with relevant sources from the web. The feature is tested with select users and publishers to draw feedback.

SearchGPT: What is it Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

OpenAI’s SearchGPT is a prototype search feature for the company’s AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT. It is similar to traditional search engines – to gather results from the web based on the user input query. However, it uses AI models to sort out relevant sources, which the company said will make it faster and easier to find what you are looking for.

SearchGPT: How it works

OpenAI said that SearchGPT combines the conversational capabilities of the company’s AI model with the ability to fetch information from the web in real time. While the new AI-powered search feature fetches information from various sources on the web, similar to traditional search engines, it is also capable of remembering query context for conversational capabilities – rather than showing a list of links with relevant results, SearchGPT organises the results and communicates with the user by offering a short description in a conversational tone.

In one of the examples by OpenAI, a user raises a search query asking about the “best tomatoes to grow in Minnesota.” Instead of just pulling up links, which would likely contain relevant information, SearchGPT offers a brief description, “In Minnesota, you can plant a variety of tomatoes that are well-suited to the state’s climate and shorter growing season. Here are some of the best tomato varieties to grow in Minnesota:”

Furthermore, rather than simply mentioning the title of the webpage in results, it lists the name of the variety along with their characteristics, while the link to the webpage is hyper linked on the name of the source.

SearchGPT also allows the users to ask follow up questions in a conversational manner, while the feature automatically understands the context of it. For example, after fetching results for the “best tomatoes to grow in Minnesota,” the user asks which among these they can plant now? SearchGPT automatically understands that the user is talking about the varieties of tomatoes found in Minnesota and pulls up information based on “Now”, understanding what season it is currently in Minnesota.

There is also a sidebar that shows more search results with relevant source links.

Search GPT: Availability

OpenAI said that SearchGPT is currently in its testing phase and only available to select users as a prototype. The company also stated that it plans on integrating it directly into ChatGPT in future. However, if you want to test out the feature, you can visit chatgpt.com/search and join a waitlist.

SearchGPT: Alternatives

Perplexity, a US based startup company offers similar functionality. The company calls its Perplexity AI, an AI chatbot-powered research and conversational search engine. For every query Perplexity AI offers a relevant description and offers citations from relevant sources on the web.

Google has also started integrating AI into its Search results. At its annual developers conference, Google I/O, this year, the American tech giant announced that it is bringing AI overviews in Search results after testing it as Search Generative Experience (SGE). AI Overviews feature essentially offers a quick overview of the results and highlights topics and links that might be relevant to the query.