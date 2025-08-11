Monday, August 11, 2025 | 05:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft Lens app is being retired on both Android and iOS: What changes

Microsoft Lens app is being retired on both Android and iOS: What changes

Microsoft is discontinuing its document scanning app "Lens" in late 2025, while urging users to switch to AI-powered Microsoft 365 Copilot

Microsoft Lens

Microsoft Lens

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft is retiring its mobile document scanning app, Microsoft Lens, by the end of 2025. According to the Microsoft support page, the app will be retired from iOS and Android devices starting September 15. Microsoft Lens will be removed from the App Store and Google Play Store on November 15, 2025. Meanwhile, scanning functionality will be available until December 15 for existing users.
 
First launched in 2015 as Office Lens, the app has been widely used for scanning documents, receipts, business cards, and whiteboard notes into digital files like PDFs, Word documents, and images.

Microsoft Lens retirement timeline

Microsoft Lens will be phased out on mobile devices in late 2025. The app will gradually lose support and functionality over a few months, giving users time to transition. Here’s the timeline to keep in mind:
 
  • September 15, 2025: Microsoft Lens will start to be retired from iOS and Android devices.
  • November 15, 2025: Microsoft Lens will be removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and will no longer be supported.
  • December 15, 2025: Scanning functionality will be disabled. Users will no longer be able to create new scans in the app.
  • After December 15, 2025, users will still be able to access their previously saved scans as long as the app remains installed on their device.

Also Read

Microsoft Copilot 3D

Microsoft unveils AI tool to turn 2D images into 3D models: How to use

Tech Wrap August 8

Tech Wrap Aug 8: OpenAI GPT-5, Asus Vivobook S16, Grok Imagine now free

OpenAI's GPT-5 in Microsoft Copilot

Microsoft offers free access to OpenAI's GPT-5 with Copilot platforms

elon musk, satya nadella

Elon Musk warns Nadella as Microsoft rolls out OpenAI's GPT-5 model

Microsoft Copilot Vision within moto ai

Motorola smartphones gets native support for Copilot Vision AI: What's new

How to access your existing data 

You can continue accessing your previous scans from the MyScans section of the Microsoft Lens app while the app remains installed on your device. Meanwhile, you can also access it from the Microsoft 365 Copilot app using the following method:
 
iOS users
 
Cloud files: Open the Create tab and select the folder icon in the top right corner to open My Creations. You can access past scans here.
 
Local files: Scans from Microsoft Lens saved locally are not available on the Microsoft 365 Copilot app.
 
Android users
 
Cloud files: Open the Create tab and select the folder icon in the top right corner to open My Creations. You can access past scans here.
 
Local files: To access locally saved scans, grant All Files Access permission to Microsoft 365 Copilot. Then, open the Create tab and select the folder icon in the top right corner to open My Creations. You can access past scans here.

Recommended alternative: Microsoft 365 Copilot app

To continue using scanning capabilities, Microsoft has recommended transitioning to the Microsoft 365 Copilot app, which offers a built-in scanning feature. While Copilot includes scanning capabilities, it currently lacks several key features of Lens, such as saving scans directly into apps like OneNote or PowerPoint, handling business card scans effectively, and accessibility options like Immersive Reader integration.
 

More From This Section

Siri on iPhone

Apple starts testing smarter Siri with third-party app integration: Report

Google Pixel 10 Pro (Source: Google)

Google Pixel 10 series may drop SIM slot in favour of dual eSIMs: Report

Representative Image: Google Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds A-series

Made by Google event on Aug 20: What to expect apart from Pixel 10 series

Instagram's Map feature

Instagram's Map: How to share location, explore posts, and adjust settings

BGMI

BGMI redeem codes for August 11 to win Bento Love backpack: Steps to get it

Topics : Tech News Latest Technology News Microsoft Copilot Microsoft

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon