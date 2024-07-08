Business Standard
WhatsApp: Soon, you could send images to Meta AI for questions and edits

Reportedly, Meta AI on WhatsApp will soon respond to questions related to images uploaded by the users. Moreover, the built-in chatbot will also edit them if requested

Representative Image

Representative Image

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow users to send images to Meta AI for questions or edits using prompts. According to WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, this feature was identified in the WhatsApp beta version 2.24.14.20 for Android. With this feature, Meta AI will respond after users upload images and can also edit them if requested.

This feature will enable Meta AI to answer users' questions related to the images, such as identifying locations or providing context. Users can also choose to have Meta AI edit their photos directly within the chat by sharing a prompt.
It is currently unclear to what extent Meta AI will be able to edit photos, whether it will be limited to minor changes or involve an AI-powered suite of photo editing features. This functionality will require Meta to evaluate and face-scan the uploaded photos. Reportedly, users will have the option to delete their photos whenever they wish.

The feature is still in development, and there is no certainty regarding when it will be available publicly.

Moreover, Meta has reportedly incorporated additional image-generation features into WhatsApp. These include a beta feature allowing Meta AI to create avatars for users based on their photos. Currently, Meta AI primarily offers text-related capabilities, but with these new features, it will expand into image-related functionalities as well.

Meta is also reportedly developing a new AI feature for WhatsApp that will enable users to generate images of themselves in various backgrounds and themes. According to a report by WABetaInfo, these AI-powered image generation capabilities have been identified in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android. Although the feature is still under development, it may be included in a future app update.

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

